'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update Of January 16 And January 17, 2021; Details Inside

The January 16, 2021 episode of Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss 4 Tamil began with Kamal Haasan entering the stage and informing contestants about the Military Day on January 15 and then the Farmers Day on January 17. Haasan then says some Puranaanoor words and narrates it as he compares it with the contestants. Read along to know more from the January 16 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update – January 16 and 17, 2021

Day 103 at the Bigg Boss House – 10:10 AM – The housemates wake up and dance off to ‘Kabadi Kabadi’ and greet each other.

Then at 11:45 AM – Somu is seen going through everything that he received on his birthday when Rio asks him what he was doing. Rio asks what he was doing to which Somu responds just taking a look at the things and calls Gabby mental as he sees her picture.

At 4:10 PM – Aari is seen speaking to the camera and says that he has no idea who will win but is happy for whoever wins the show, as he also talks about his past school life and other circumstances in life and that he is eagerly waiting for the results.

At 6 PM, Ramya reads out from a new circular from Bigg Boss and announces the new task. In this, all the contestants have to speak about Raanuvam and Farmers, in front of everyone and show respect towards them. One by one, everyone takes up the task starting with Bala, then Somu, Ramya followed by Rion and then ending with Aari, who thanked Bigg Boss for giving them this platform to speak in support of the farmers.

At 9:45 PM – Bala was talking to the camera that this show was a game and although he thought it will have a little fight involved, this was like a mirror reflecting on him and that he learnt a lot through his journey. He expressed being happy as the season was coming to an end and he will be going out now. He also expressed how nothing throughout his career gave him enough recognition or popularity, but he hopes that everyone will recognise him now.

At 9:55 PM – Somu and Rio enter the room and ask Bala what he was going to wear and then Bala is seen giving him a gift.

At 10:20 PM – Somu said to Rio that he can hear Gabby’s voice and missed her a lot, to which Rio agrees and says that same.

At 11:25 PM – Bigg Boss turns off the lights of the house and Ramya asks why the lights are turned off.

Further on, Kamal Haasan comes on screen and has a conversation with the contestants and asks them about things inside the house. He also informs that he is excited to see who the winner as the show will be coming to an end, the next day on January 17. The actor also informs that the last episode will be a 6-hour long episode and start airing from 6 PM onwards.

The January 17, 2021 episode was the season finale episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. The finalists for this season were Aari, Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar and Rio Raj, of which Aari Arjuna beat Balaji and emerged as the winner. Kamal Haasan, later on, gave titles to all the contestant based on their journey and behaviour in the house, and as he signed off he announced that he will soon be going in for another ankle surgery.

