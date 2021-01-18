'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update Of January 16 And January 17, 2021; Details Inside

Quick links:
The January 16, 2021 episode of Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss 4 Tamil began with Kamal Haasan entering the stage and informing contestants about the Military Day on January 15 and then the Farmers Day on January 17. Haasan then says some Puranaanoor words and narrates it as he compares it with the contestants. Read along to know more from the January 16 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.
Further on, Kamal Haasan comes on screen and has a conversation with the contestants and asks them about things inside the house. He also informs that he is excited to see who the winner as the show will be coming to an end, the next day on January 17. The actor also informs that the last episode will be a 6-hour long episode and start airing from 6 PM onwards.
The January 17, 2021 episode was the season finale episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. The finalists for this season were Aari, Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar and Rio Raj, of which Aari Arjuna beat Balaji and emerged as the winner. Kamal Haasan, later on, gave titles to all the contestant based on their journey and behaviour in the house, and as he signed off he announced that he will soon be going in for another ankle surgery.
