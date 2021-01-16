'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update January 15: Bala Breaks Down And Apologizes To Shivani

The Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil is just a couple of days away from finding out the contestant that will lift the trophy and take it home. The top five contestants who are left inside the house are Aari Arjuna, Som Shekhar, Rio Raj, Balaji Murugadoss, and Ramya Pandian. The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 January 15 episode starts with the housemates waking up and dancing to the song Aaluma doluma. Later, they greet each other.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update

The time was 10.55 am and three contestants, Aari, Suchi, and Anita were seen sitting in the garden area. Suchi asks Aari if he'll miss the Bigg Boss house and he says that he certainly would. He further talked about his time in the house and how he sat near the gate or talked a lot on the sofa. Aari concluded by saying that the house definitely helped him become stronger and he was the only person to go to the Bigg Boss jail four times.

The time is 1.05 pm and the contestants take the Sree Sathya appalam from the store room. Rekha reads the features and later, read the task as well. About an hour later, at 2.05 pm, the housemates can be seen cooking the appalam and praise it too while Velumurugan dedicates a song to everybody to cheer them up.

A while later, an alarm rings and Suchi goes to the storeroom to find that Sree Satha had sent food for them. Samyuktha joins her as well and the two open the package and find Shivani in it. Samyuktha hugs her. The contestants share a group hug, including Samyukta, Ramya, and Shivani. Shivani goes on to hug Archana too, while Bala leaves the room.

Rekha and Shivani get into a conversation and she praises her singapenne task. Sanam adds that it really was a difficult one and then Bala comes up to her and asks her about her experience outside the house. Shivani replied saying that she slept thoroughly and goes on to ask Bala about why he looks dull, to which Rekha replies that he hasn't been keeping well.

At 2.40 pm, the housemates are seen having lunch, while Archana and Nisha serve them food. They hear a knock from the storeroom and Sanam opens the door. She shouts seeing Suresh there and hugs him and Ramya hugs him. He also consoles Anita for her loss. After lunch, the housemates go into the living area where Shivani reads the new circular and it includes the Patti Solla Thattathe task.

A while later, Shivani and Bala get to talking and Shivani asks him why he did he say that she understands everything late and also questioned him calling her a school-going girl. Bala replied saying that he feels her 'mom' kind of behavior is wrong and because of it, he felt bad and it affected the game too. Shivani tells him not to say that and Bala apologizes to her and breaks down. Bala says that he felt bad when her mother put pressure on her and Shivani tells him that he can't comment on her without knowing the whole truth. Sanam comes there and takes Shivani away.

Bala continues crying when Suresh shows up and tries to cheer him up. In the evening, everybody is singing and ready to start the task. Archana places the property papers inside the cupboard and Ajeedh stays there to protect it. Rekha tells Ajeedh that everybody already has a doubt about him so she should take the property papers. Meanwhile, Archana gives the housemates the task of breaking the sugarcane. They later have a sugarcane eating competition which Ramya wins and Aatha gifts her a chain. Rekha takes the papers and gives them to Velmurugan but everybody finds out, so they keep the papers back. The paper goes missing again and everybody checks Rekha when she threatens them that she would cut ties off with the family.

At around 8.45 pm, Bigg Boss asks the thieves to introduce themselves and Ajeedh comes forward and asks Rekha to join him as well. Everybody claps for them while Rekkha narrates how she pulled it off. Later at night, Bigg Boss shows clips to the contestants from their journey, and everybody tears up and Anitha apologizes, in case she hurt anyone through the journey. Bigg Boss says that everybody who participated are winners on the show and the lights fade out.

Image Credits: still from Bigg Boss promo

