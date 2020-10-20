Bigg Boss 4 Written Update For October 19: Aari And Suresh Get Eliminated

In the last episode of Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil fans see Kamal Haasan talking about the importance of social distance and how to wear a mask properly. He tells the audiences and his fans that they must be careful and must ensure to wear their masks properly when they go out. At the end of the episode, Rekha gets eliminated. She then walks out of the house and seems very happy to be on the stage. She adds that she is very happy about the time she spent inside the house. Read ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Bigg Boss Season 4 Written Update

In the latest episode of the show, fans see the remaining contestants in the house, who are - Ramya Pandian, Rio Raj, Shivani Narayanan, Samyuktha Karthik, Gabriella, Aajeedh, Balaji Murugadoss, Som Shekhar, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aranthangi Nisha, Anitha Sampath, Sanam Shetty, Jithan Ramesh, Aari, singer Velmurugan, along with wildcard entry VJ Archana Chandhoke. When the day kickstarts, an announcement is heard, the contestants are asked to get ready for nominations round. They all proceed to the living room.

Fan then see Samyuktha Karthik, Velmurugan, Shivani Narayanan, Balaji Murugadoss and VJ Archana entering a room. The majority of people elect Aari to be evicted from the show. All the contestants seem keen to get Aari out of the house. Though other contestants give vague reasons as to why they want Aari to be out, Suresh mentions that she seems to be helping other people a lot and not herself.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest update

After Samyuktha Karthik, Velmurugan, Shivani Narayanan, Balaji Murugadoss and VJ Archana are done with their nomination round. Rio Raj, Aranthangi Nisha, Aajeedh, Anitha Sampath, Sanam Shetty are seen talking to Bigg Boss. One by one they give their nominations. A majority of them nominate Suresh (Jithan Ramesh, Ramya and Aari). Jithan Ramesh also adds that Suresh is creating a biased environment on the show and thus he must be asked to leave.

In the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 October 19 episode, fans only see the nomination sequences. The show will soon see new changes when it is revealed who voted against whom. Take a look at the promo:

