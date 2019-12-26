Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Vikas Gupta Marrying Surbhi Chandna?

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most prominent television actors because of her ability to adapt any role perfectly. She has entertained the audience with her amazing acting skills in shows like Qubool Hai and Sanjivani. The fans love to see the actor’s off-screen happy go lucky personality which is clearly indicated through her posts on social media. She has a number of friends in the industry as seen from her social media posts. Thus calling her a ‘darling’ of the telly world would not be wrong. In her latest social media post, she asks Vikas if he is willing to marry her. Read more to know about Surbhi Chandna’s proposal for Vikas Gupta.

Surbhi proposes Vikas

In the video uploaded by Surbhi, she is asking Vikas, 'Will you marry me? To which he asks why! Chandna quickly counters by saying to eat wedding cakes and Vikas nods if it were chocolate cakes. This was the cutest and the sweetest marriage proposal that the audience has witnessed on social media. Their chemistry is beyond words and the fans love the fact that they look absolutely cute together. Vikas Gupta recently made an exit from Bigg Boss 13, and has often been Surbhi’s partner-in-crime while sharing social media posts. The duo made a funny and cute video together which can be seen on Vikas' Instagram account. Read more to see some posts of Vikas Gupta and Surbhi Chandna.

Surbhi-Vikas photos

