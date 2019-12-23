Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Deepika Das And Kuri Prathap Safe From The Danger Zone This Week

Christmas and New Year celebration is not only being celebrated by the audiences, but the celebrations have also been witnessed on Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the popular reality television show with a loyal and huge fan base. The show has witnessed one more interesting week yet again.

The week was full of creatives tasks but the twist appeared during the weekend. During the elimination time, the host Sudeep shocked everyone by announcing that Harish Raj has been evicted from the house. However, there was a twist. After Harish Raj bid farewell to the housemates, Vasuki Vaibhav was made to visit the storeroom. To everyone’s surprise, Harish Raj was still in the house and wasn’t evicted.

Every housemate of the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 was confused and was wondering why Harish has returned to the house again? Sudeep cleared everyone’s confusion by revealing that there will not be any elimination held this week. However, that wasn’t all. There was one more surprise. Sudeep also announced that the two contestants who have received the highest number of votes this week will get a special immunity.

Deepika Das and Kuri Prathap received the highest number of votes. As a result, both the housemates are safe from the eviction in the coming week. Everyone in the house started celebrating in great joy and pleasure as no one left the house. Meanwhile, all the contestants of the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 are preparing themselves to survive in the house in the coming week. It has also been reported that to maintain the momentum, the creators of the show will be surprising the audiences again with something creative in the nomination task. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss Kannada 7

