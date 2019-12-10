Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Kishen Bilagali Enters The Danger Zone After Chandan

The next week of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 began yesterday on December 9, 2019, and fans can expect to see new challenges and conflicts in the coming days. In the usual tradition of Bigg Boss, every new week has a new captain that is chosen from among the contestants. The contestants nominated for this weeks captaincy were Kishen Bilagali, Chaitra Kotoor and Chandana, who had to compete in a captaincy task that required them to balance a crown on a sword. The one who managed to balance the crown for the longest time would be named the captain for the whole week.

More players enter the danger zone for this week's elimination

While all the competing contestants tried their hardest to win, it was Chandana who finally managed to balance the crown for the longest time and was named the captain of the house for the week. In an interesting and heartwarming twist, after winning the captaincy, Chandana received a special voice note sent by her mother that was played on Bigg Boss's audio system. Further on, another special power was bestowed upon her after becoming captain, where she could name anyone of her choice to enter the danger zone.

Interestingly, Chandana chose to put Kishen into the danger zone, and he was noticeably vexed at this decision. Last week, Chandan Achar was also put into the danger zone by Raksha after her elimination. Furthermore, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to nominate some players for this weeks elimination. They were also asked to mention the reason for nomination the contestant for elimination. So, other than Chandan and Kishen, other contestants who will be facing the threat of elimination this week include Bhoomi Shetty, Chaitra Kotoor, Raju Talikote, Shine Shetty and Vasuki Vaibhav.

