Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Participants Get Unusual Punishment; Details Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most famous reality show of Karnataka. The show has been on top of the charts as this year’s show is being hosted by Kiccha Sudeep. The show is also winning hearts due to its famous contestants, interesting tasks, and the recently stared entertaining punishments. Recently, we saw a very interesting punishment given to the contestants who were not able to complete their tasks. Bhoomi Shetty, Harish Raj, Shine Shetty, and Chaitra Kotoor came under Bigg Boss’ radar as they did not complete their tasks and got an unusual punishment that grabbed the eyeballs of all the viewers.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 participants get unusual punishment

The housemates are currently living in their life under the luxury budget they have, which is full of tasks that are divided into several stages. The housemates are divided into jodis and each jodi has to accomplish a task of the house assigned to them. If they fail to do this, the jodis will be punished. During one task, Bhoomi-Harish and Shine-Chaitra failed to complete the given task. As a punishment, both the jodis were asked to shout the multiplications of seventeen and nineteen.

Meanwhile, the weekend eliminations of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 are nearing. This week, Chaitra Kotoor, Chandan Achar, Chandana, Deepika Das, Harish Raj, Kishen Bilagali, and Kuri Prathap are on the nomination list. It will be tough to guess who will be leaving the house this weekend, but the weekend episode is going to be entertaining.

