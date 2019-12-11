Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima Tuli A Seasoned Reality Star; Read Her Complete Bio

Bigg Boss is an Indian reality television game show that aired for the first time on Hindi television in 2006. The concept of the show was adapted from an international show, Big Brother. The contestants are expected to live together in a house with no outside contact and are assigned tasks by the producers of the show. The show enjoys a massive fan following and viewership as the show has epic challenges, contestants’ bonding, and surprising eliminations. It is a battle among the celebrity contestants to stay till the end of the show and win the title of winner and prize money.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga And Madhurima Tuli Have Massive Fight Over Kitchen Duties

Bigg Boss 13

The thirteenth season is currently being aired on the Indian television and can also be streamed live on the Voot app. Salman Khan is the show host for the tenth time consecutively. According to reports, this season too has been enjoying a large viewership and has been creating news every day. There have been around 21 contestants on this season, including the wild card entrants. Contestant Madhurima Tuli is one of the wild card entrants. Here are the details about the contestant.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Destroys Mahira Sharma's Family's Letter During Task

Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli is an Indian actor in Bollywood and South Indian films and television. She is best known for her role as Chandrakanta in the serial Chandrakanta that used to air on the small screen. The actor has also worked in another popular daily soap, Kumkum Bhagya as Tanushi Mehta. The actor who is 34 years old made her debut as an actor in a Telugu film, Saththaa. After that, she was seen in several movies and advertisements. She has also participated in a few reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye Season 9. The contestant is doing well on the show and recently made it to news when she opened about her feelings about her ex-boyfriend, Vishal Aditya Singh, who is also a wild card entrant on the show this year.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Calls Paras Chhabra Rashami Desai’s ‘naukar’

Also Read | BB 13: Madhurima Tuli Talks About Her 'abusive' Relationship With Vishal Aditya Singh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.