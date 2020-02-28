Bigg Boss' Makers Stop A Duplicate Show With The Help Of Bombay High Court

The 13th season of Indian Television's most-popular reality show Bigg Boss came to an end this month on February 15, 2020. This season went on to become one of the most successful season of all time. The concept of Bigg Boss has been inspired from a Hollywood show titled Big Brother.

However, there were several reports by a leading daily which suggested that a Chennai based company named Andaman Xtasea Events Pvt Ltd (AXEPL) was planning to make a show inspired by the concept and success of Colors TV's Bigg Boss. Those were not mere rumours, as the company also booked a villa and also got cameras installed inside it.

Indian Television to experience yet another show like Bigg Boss?

Although AXEPL was about to conduct the auditions too for the show, the Bombay High Court's Justice BP Colabawala passed a judgement which asked the company to not conduct any auditions as the makers of Bigg Boss, Endemol Shine Nederland Producties filed a petition against them. They did not only ask them to stop the auditions but also asked them to take down all the posters and hoardings of the show. The show was reportedly set in Andaman and Nicobar

Endemol Shine Nederland Producties' case was represented by Hiren Kamod at the Bombay High Court, who stopped them from using the taglines “Isse Apna Hi Ghar Samjho” and “Yeh bhi toh apna hi ghar hai”. Hiren Kamod came to know about the concept of the show, which was on similar grounds with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss and Julie Suzanne Chen Moonves' Big Brother last year in November 2019.

However, AXEPL admitted their mistake by replying to their legal notice and also assured that they will not violate Endemol's copyrights. Endemol later hired a private investigator to inspect the matter and found out that the makers were planning to air the upcoming show on two YouTube channels.

