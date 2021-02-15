'Bigg Boss Malayalam 3' Contestant Majiziya Bhanu: How She Became A Powerlifter

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant, Majiziya Bhanu, is an Indian bodybuilder and arm wrestler from Kerala. Majiziya Bhanu has often been dubbed as "the hijab-wearing powerlifter" as she is prominently known for wearing a hijab during her sports performances. Majiziya is the first Malayali woman to win a gold medal at the World Power Lifting Championship. She is currently a part of Bigg Boss Malayam season 3 which began airing on February 14, 2021.

Back in 2018, Majiziya spoke to Sujata Kelkar Shetty at the 'We The Women' convention and opened up about the nasty comments and insults that she has faced throughout her journey. Majiziya spoke about how being a Muslim from Malabar in Kerala, which is a very conversative place, made it quite difficult for her to get into sports. She spoke about how women in her family weren't even allowed a college education let alone be allowed to shine in the spotlight. She spoke about how she was met with a lot of discouragement from her family and even people on social media.

More about Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3's Majiziya Bhanu

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant Majiziya Bhanu took an interest in boxing in 2016, during her third year of college. However, Bhanu, due to personal reasons, turned her gaze towards power lifting and went on to win the "Strong Woman of Kerala" award three times in a row. Majiziya Bhanu, while speaking at "We the Women", added how she joined sports because she wanted to bring a change in the Muslim society and show people that women could create their own identities.

As the conversation drifted to her decision of wearing a hijaab while performing, Bhanu spoke about how she feels special and unique while wearing a hijaab on stage since it is her identity. She spoke about how she wanted to let the world know that the hijaab isn't an obstacle for any woman. When asked about how she dealt with criticisim, Bhanu spoke about how she was once made fun of at an event in which she was a participant. She said she and her hijaab were both made fun while people passed comments like "she is from the moon".

Referring to this incident, Bhanu spoke about how once it was her turn to lift the weights she was determined to do well. Her best lift before that had been 380 kgs, however, she lifted 400 kgs at the event. She also said how after this stunt people who made fun of her apologized. In the "Powerlifting World Cup December 2019", Bhanu won the gold medal once again becoming world champion for the second time.

Bigg Boss Malayalam contestants 2021list

The list for Bigg Boss Malayalam contestants 2021, apart from Majiziya, includes names like public speaker Adoney John, TV artist Anoop Krishnan, dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, psychiatrist Dimpal Bhal, RJ Firoz Azeez, singers Lekshmi Jayan, Rithu Manthra, actors Manikuttan, Noby Marcose & Soorya Menon, dancers Ramzan Muhammed & Sandhya Manoj and model Sai Vishnu. The series began airing on February 14, 2021. The housemates were greeted with a flower and jar of chocolates while entering the house on the occassion of Valentine's Day.

