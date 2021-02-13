Bigg Boss Malayam 3 Premiere Date And Where To Watch It | Read Details

The third installment of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam is gearing up for its release. Fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for the third season of this reality show. The promo of the same was released on January 31, 2021. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is set to host the new season as well. The tagline of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is 'The show must go on'. For all those wondering about where to watch Mohanlal's Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam and when is it going to premiere, this article provides all the details about it.

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 starting date

The show premieres on February 14, 2021, at 7 PM. The grand premiere is going to air on Asianet. It will also be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hostar. The show will be telecast from Monday to Friday at 9.30 PM whereas on the weekends it will telecast at 9 PM. The repeat telecast of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will be aired at 11.30 PM. The show is produced by Endemol Shine India.

According to a report by Filmibeat.com, around 17 to 18 contestants are selected to enter the house. The final list of Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestants has not been revealed yet. But rumours are rife that actor Subi Suresh, singer Arya Dhayal, philanthropist Boby Chemmanur, transgender model Deepthi Kalyan and dancer Ramzan Muhammed ar some of the contestants set to enter the Bigg Boss 3 house. These contestants are reportedly quarantined before they enter the house. A team of doctors will be monitoring the health of the contestants from time to time.

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam promo

In the promo which was released, Mohanlal looked dapper in a black jacket and a black pair of trousers. The actor made a grand entry and spoke about how the coronavirus pandemic affected everyone's lives and taught people to face difficult situations. He also spoke about how things switched to the digital medium because of the crisis. He also said that it is necessary to rise after a great fall. He also said that entertainment is the right of the people and there is space for celebration.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the promo

