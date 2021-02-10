Aari Arujunan Visits 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Fellow Contestant Anitha Sampath’s Home; See Pics

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil winner, Aari Arujunan visited fellow contestant Anitha Sampath’s home on February 10. Anitha Sampath shared glimpses of their meeting on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, Aari can be seen spending some good time with Anitha’s family. Read ahead to know more about Aari’s visit to Anitha's place.

Anitha's Instagram post

On Instagram, Anitha shared a couple of pictures in which she can be seen posing with Aari. Along with Aari and Anitha, the pictures also featured the latter's husband Prabhagaran, her brother and her mother. Anitha captioned her post by writing, “Family time with aari! Thanks for the visit aari. hope this bro bond continues forever!” In the pictures, Aari was wearing a grey shirt and denim jeans whereas Anitha donned a kurta. Take a look at the post as well as some of the comments left by fans and followers.

Aari Arujunan and Anitha Sampath are good friends, despite a rugged relationship in the house. They seem to maintain the brother-sister like bonding even after the show. Earlier, Anitha shared a picture with Aari and Sanam Shetty while they took part at the Bigg Boss Kondattam. The trio was seen in traditional attire.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil

Aari Arujunan emerged as the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil winner and received Rs 50 lakh as prize money. He also received the trophy from the host Kamal Haasan in the season finale. The finale took place on January 17, 2021. Anitha Sampath was eliminated from the show in December 2020.

More about Aari Arujunan

Aari Arujunan featured in theatre before entering into films. He made his feature film debut in Rettaisuzhi in 2010 which was produced by director Shankar. He had a breakthrough performance as Murugan in Nedunchaalai. He also starred in other films such as Maya, Maalai Pozhudhin Mayakathilaey, Nagesh Thiraiyarangam and others.

He will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Ellam Mela Irukuravan Paathuppan, Bhagavan and Aleka. Apart from films, Aari is also associated with various NGO’s and involved in various social activities for the betterment of society.

