Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote: Here Is How You Can Save Your Favourite Contestant

After a blockbuster first season, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 ventured into its second season earlier last month. The latest season of the show saw superstar Mohanlal return as the host. The show has now entered its seventh week.

Since the start of the latest season, fans of the show have not been able to keep calm about it. The drama and controversies do not seem to see an end inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 house. The latest contestant to be eliminated from the show was actor Pradeep Chandran.

Earlier this week, the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 faced the wrath of nominations. Bigg Boss called every contestant to the confession room to nominate one contestant. Hence the latest contestants that are on the list of nominations this week are Arya, Veena Nair, Jazla, Dr Rajithkumar, Fukru, and Manju.

How to vote for your favourite contestants on Bigg Boss Malayalam 2?

The audience can vote for the nominated contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 via the Hotstar application. The official application is available on Android or IOS platforms. Voters can download the application from the store.

Once you create the account, you will have access to the Hotstar application. Type ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam’ in the search bar seen on the top of the application. The nominated contestants will be listed when you open the page. Make your selection and click on ‘Done’.

The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was a blockbuster. So fans have their hopes set high in demand for an even better second season. The winner of the first season was Tharikida actor Sabumon Abdusamad.

