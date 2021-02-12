Mohanlal's Candid Photo With Dulquer & Family Goes Viral, Fans Call It 'pic Of The Day'

Mohanlal was recently clicked with Dulquer Salmaan and his family and fans made the picture go viral online in a matter of moments. In the picture, Dulquer Salmaan’s family and Mohanlal are captured in a candid moment. Dulquer Salmaan’s daughter is seen lost in deep conversation with Mohanlal who is asking the little girl to look at the photographers clicking the picture. Dulquer and his wife are smiling sweetly for the picture while posing for the paparazzi.

Mohanlal's picture with Dulquer Salmaan's family

Mohanlal is seen in a black shirt with the traditional Southern veshti dhoti. His dhoti is white and has a black stripe running down the side to match his shirt. His trademark look of a full beard is maintained. He looks like he is encouraging Salmaan’s daughter to look ahead for a clear picture. Dulquer Salmaan is in a light blue shirt that is unbuttoned at the collar and is paired with white coloured bottoms. He is smiling broadly as though at something Mohanlal is telling his daughter.

Dulquer Salmaan’s wife is in a white and yellow salwar suit. It is high necked and full-sleeved and has a floral design. She has draped her dupatta over her neck. Her hair is left loose and drapes down one shoulder. She is smiling very sweetly with her hands clasped in front of her for the picture being clicked. Salmaan’s daughter, who is on his lap, is in a peach and white coloured dress and tied hair, she is looking at Mohanlal. The beautiful picture is what many are calling “picture perfect”.

Fans have said that the picture is a perfect description of the best in the Southern Film Industry now where Mohanlal represents a heritage of quality cinema and Salmaan promises a bright future. Some said that the picture was the picture of the day and had brightened up the day. On the career front, Mohanlal has just completed promotions for Drishyam 2 and has now moved onto Aaraattu. Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, has just announced his upcoming project to be directed by Rosshan Andrrews and will star Diana Penty for whom this will be her debut in the South.

most fan following senior actor & youth actor of mollywood !#Mohanlal #DulquerSalmaan 👌 — ajmal mohammed (@ajmalmohammmed) February 11, 2021

