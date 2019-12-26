Bigg Boss Voting: Here Is How The Changing Equations Can Affect The Eviction Process

Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing all the headlines for its numerous controversies and countless fights. The show has also seen many wild card entries which have further changed the dynamics in the house. The eviction process in the house often turns out to be another game-changer where every housemate becomes dependant on each other for making them immune to the nominations. The house is currently divided into several groups after some countless fights. This week, the major fight which dominated the game was the ugly fight between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. While some supported Sidharth in the scenario, others sympathized with Rashami.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi Slams Rashami Desai Over Her Conduct

The eviction process will be affected by the changing equations inside the house

The groups and planning-plotting among them inside the house will inevitably impact the upcoming nominations or the tasks. While Sidharth along with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are getting their game strong and are united against Rashami's group, it is interesting to witness if Sidharth and Shehnaaz's equation will remain strong as Shehnaaz has developed an enmity with Paras as well as Mahira in the recent episodes. The eviction process may also be affected by Asim and Shefali Jariwala's differences as the two who used to be friends with each other have now turned out to be bitter enemies ever since Himanshi Khurrana exited the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai & Asim Riaz Are Plotting Against Sidharth Shukla? Read Details

Vikas Gupta may also try to alter the game

On the other hand, Rashami has Asim and Arhaan for support on her ongoing rivalry with Sidharth. The trio is expected to try out many tactics to put the Dil Se Dil Tak actor on the nominations. Furthermore, due to Asim's long going enmity with Paras, the group will also try to target Paras and Mahira in the eviction process as well as the tasks. With the presence of mastermind Vikas Gupta in the game, he may try to alter the ongoing game dynamics. Furthermore, the captaincy tasks will also lead to some new twists and turns inside the house which will be interesting to witness.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra Calls Two Contestants 'severely Ill Psychopaths'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.