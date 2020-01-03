Bigg Boss Voting Trends: Rashami Desai's Fans Support Her As She Gets Nominated

The Bigg Boss 13 house is heating up with romance, friendship, arguments and rivalry as each day passes. Among all the housemates the one contestant that constantly kept making headlines was Rashami Desai. The actor came into limelight right after she made her entry into the Bigg Boss 13. The actor is talk of the town for her controversies and ugly fights inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. From the start of the show until now, Rashami is one contestant who has been receiving strong support from fans outside the house.

In the second month, fans felt that Rashami is confused and not playing her game well. But after advice from Salman Khan, she concentrated on her game and fans have seen improvement ever since. Recently, after the New Year celebration in the house, it seems like conflicts and arguments have resumed again. To further add fuel to fire, the open nomination also took place and Mahira Sharma was the primary target of the housemates. Rashami nominated Mahira and said that she lacks an individuality in the game. Later on, Shehnaaz nominated Rashami with a special power given by Bigg Boss.

The nominated contestants this week are Mahira, Rashami, Shefali Jariwala, Shefali Bagga, Vishal and Madhurima. Out of which, Mahira and Rashami are strong contenders. Just after the nominations, Rahsami's loyal fans have come out for her support and are supporting her and does not want her to get evicted from the show. Some also feel that she might win the show as she is the most deserving contestant among all.

Fans support Rashami before evictions:

I have done... Did u????

Pls go nd vote for #RashamiDesai Nd give ur immense love to her... ❤❤@TheRashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/rd62TfrKbd — Rajat Pathak (@RajatPa21859540) January 1, 2020

Both doesn't deserve to win now it's very clear now only one deserving contestant is #RashamiDesai #JeetegiTohRashamiHi https://t.co/v59lyNZh6e — #Ahmi (@Sorosh18853301) December 28, 2019

How to vote for Bigg Boss:

If you want to vote for your favourite contestant in the Bigg Boss house, you can use the Bigg Boss voting portal on the Voot app. All you have to do is download the app and log in. After logging in, click on the link which has a picture of Salman Khan and says 'Vote To Save Your Favourite Contestant'. The page will show all the pictures of all the contestants who have been nominated for the week. You just have to click on the picture and your vote will be registered.

