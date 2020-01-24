Sidharth-Shehnaaz Together No More! Arti Or Rashami- Who Will Be Sid's Partner Next?

Bigg Boss 13 has evidently become one of the most talked-about and popular reality TV shows in India. Undoubtedly, it is the contestants of this season who have contributed immensely to make the show even more successful. It is not a hidden fact that contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared an endearing bond in this season which became one of the major highlights of the show. The fans too went gaga over 'SidNaaz.'

But it seems like now, their relationship has hit the rock bottom in an ugly way. After some altercations, things took a turn for the worse when Shehnaaz decided to play for the opposite team which had Sidharth reveal that he will never talk to her. But apart from Shehnaaz, fans have also loved his bonding and chemistry with housemates, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh. So, now there is anticipation around whether Sidharth will come closer to either of these two female contestants.

'SidRa' or "SidArti', which bond will thrive now that SidNaaz is over?

Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh

Sidharth and Arti have been close friends from before their stint on the show. The two always stood for each other inside the house too and their bonding was well appreciated by the viewers. The host Salman Khan also teased them and it was observed that Shehnaaz may have been upset with their closeness. It will be interesting to see if Sidharth and Arti further nurture their bond inside the house.

Be with someone who is proud to have you

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai

The former Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars have always been at loggerheads with each other right since the beginning of the show. There were some speculations too about their failed relationship or creative differences which may have led to their bitterness towards each other. However, ever since the family week, the two have been warming down to each other and rekindling their friendship. Given that, they share great on-screen chemistry too, it will be interesting to see if their rapport moves forward in the coming days.

They still care for each other even though they don’t always express it💕

This was actually a heartfelt conversation worth appreciating🙂#SidRa #RashamiDesai#BB13 #BigBoss13



pic.twitter.com/zPhaVMShKs — Rithvik👻 (@RiThViK_17) January 21, 2020

