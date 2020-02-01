Bigg Boss 13: Old Video Of Sidharth Shukla's Alleged Arrest Surfaces Online

Those following the trends on Twitter might regularly find various hashtags pertaining to Sidharth Shukla — many in his support, some even proclaiming him as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The actor is considered one of the strongest contenders to bag the prize this season. However, his over 100-day journey in the Bigg Boss house has not been devoid of controversies.

READ: Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Reveals Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, And Shehnaaz Gill Are Finalists?

Be it his angry outbursts, physical altercations with Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill or being accused of touching female contestants inappropriately, there has been numerous heated moments. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya star has been one of controversy’s favourite child even before his stint on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Sidharth Shukla was reportedly arrested for ramming his car into multiple vehicles and hitting the divider in Mumbai’s Oshiwara in July 2018. He had not sustained any injuries at that time, but three persons were injured then. He was released after paying a fine of Rs 5000 for rash driving.

READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla To Quit Captaincy Race Because Of Connection Vikas Gupta?

As he climbed up the popularity charts following his stint in Bigg Boss 13, an old video, allegedly of Sidharth being pulled by the cops into their van at the time of that incident is going viral. He can also be seen trying to charge at someone before he is forcibly pushed inside the van towards the end of the video.

Watch the video here:

(Disclaimer: Republic TV doesn’t vouch for the authenticity of the video and it is undated)

Apart from this case, Sidharth Shukla landed in another legal trouble when he was reportedly held for drunk driving. The incident had taken place in 2014. He was let off with a fine at that time.

READ: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Upset With Rashami Desai's Growing Friendship With Sidharth

Meanwhile, there is still no update on the finale of Bigg Boss 13 , which is touted to be the longest-running season in its history. Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are also in the fray to win.

READ: Bigg Boss 13: Did Vikas Gupta Accidentally Reveal That Sidharth Shukla Will Be A Finalist?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.