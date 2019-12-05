Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gets Nominated For 2 Weeks After Pushing Asim Riaz?

Bigg Boss 13 saw a massive fight between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in the last episode where Sidharth also pushed Asim in a fit of rage. Soon, the housemate earned the netizens' wrath on the social media who criticized him for being so aggressive and violent towards Asim. The fans also started trending #EvictSidharthShukla on Twitter demanding the makers to remove him out of the show. Some of the fans also blamed the makers of Bigg Boss for being biased towards Sidharth and still favouring him despite his aggressive nature. It is not a hidden fact that physical violence amongst the contestants is not tolerated inside the show.

The makers of Bigg Boss have reportedly nominated Sidharth for the next two weeks

Sidharth and Asim started fighting during the BB Junction Task which was being performed for deciding the next captain of the house. Reportedly the makers of the show have thus decided to take strict action against the Dil Se Dil Tak actor and have nominated him for the next 2 weeks. According to media reports, Bigg Boss will nominate the housemate for the next two weeks straight for pushing Asim. Asim's brother Umar Riaz had reportedly also demanded strict punishment for Sidharth from the makers of the show.

Asim's brother Umar Riaz recently lashed out on Sidharth

In a recent interview with an online portal, Umar said that Sidharth's eviction is not the solution. He said that this season has seen contestants coming in and out of the show. He further added that the demands strict action against Sidharth inside the house itself. Umar also said that he wishes Sidharth to get a punishment like a direct punishment or him being made the household work alone inside the house. Umar also called Sidharth an insecure person and stated that he only uses physical violence in his game. He further added that showing extreme violence, again and again, shows that Sidharth is actually a weak person. He further added that Sidharth pushed Asim so badly that he could not even take out the bag during the task.

