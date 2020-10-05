Who Is Somashekhar From 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4'? Know Details About The Contestant Here

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has recently begun airing from October 4, 2020. Kamal Haasan returns as the host for the fourth time for the reality show. The popular show has welcomed 16 contestants in the latest and fourth instalment. Know details about Somashekhar. one of the contestants from Bigg Boss 4 Tamil below.

Know Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 contestant Somashekhar

According to cinemawoods, Somashekhar is a mixed martial artist. He has won the gold medal in the men's 66kg boxing match and a silver medal in Tamil Nadu state level Muaythai championship. Somashekhar started his career with modelling. He made his debut in Azhagiya Tamil Magan TV show in 2010. He has appeared in multiple commercials.

Somashekhar was born in 1990 and is 30-years-old. He was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. The actor has not been married yet. He is a fitness freak and loves biking.

Other Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant and their professions

1. Rio Raj - Video Jockey, Actor, Anchor

2. Sanam Shetty - Model and actress

3. Rekha - Actress

4. Balaji Murugadoss - Model

5. Anitha Sampath - News presenter

6. Shivani Narayanan - Actor, Model

7. Jithan Ramesh - Actor

8. Velmurugan - Singer

9. Aari Arjuna - Actor, Organic Farmer

10. Gabriella Charlton - Actress

11. 'Aranthangi' Nisha - Anchor, Comedian, Actor

12. Ramya Pandian - Actress

13. Samyuktha Karthik - Model, Business Women

14. Suresh Chakravarthy - Actor and Director

15. Aajeedh Khalique - Singer, Actor

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil started with no audiences due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the fans of the show connected with host Kamal Haasan via Zoom to catch up on the Grand Launch. The housemates were restricted to use Bedroom, Bathrooms and Stove due to partial lockdown in the Bigg Boss Tamil House. The show will air on Star Vijay throughout the week at 9:30 PM. Bigg Boss 4 Tamil will also be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar platform for its subscribers.

