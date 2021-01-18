'Bigg Boss Tamil' 4: Aari Arjuns Wins The Season, Kamal Haasan Gives Fun Titles To Others

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan came to an end yesterday on January 17, 2021 and it is Aari Arjuna who took home the trophy. The show that started airing in October of 2020, had Aari, Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar and Rio Raj as the finale contestants and competing for the trophy and Rs. 50 lakh cash prize. Read along and find out more about the Finale episode of the season.

Aari lifts the Bigg Boss 4 trophy, Kamal Haasan gives titles to the others

Another drama-filled season inside the controversial Bigg Boss house has come to an end as Season 4 of the Tamil version of the reality show aired its finale episode yesterday on January 17, 2021. It was a good day for all the Aari Arjuna supporters as he beat Balaji Murugadoss and took the trophy home. The show host, actor and politician, Kamal Haasan gave the trophy and Rs 50 Lakh cash prize to Aari.

The show aired for a period of 105 days since it started streaming in October 2020 on the channel Vijay Television as well as Disney Plus Hotstar. It had 16 contestants which included Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian, Somsekhar, Sanam, Rekha, Anitha Sampath, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, ‘Aranthangi’ Nisha, Aajeedh Khalique, Suresh Chakravarthy, Samyuktha and Shivani Narayanan. There were two wild card entries who joined later, which were Archana Chandhoke and Suchitra Ramadurai.

During the finale episode, Haasan also gave the other contestants titles as per their image and behaviour during tehir stay in the house. He declared Suresh Chakravarthy a 'Trendsetter' and Somashekhar as 'Mr Clean' for maintaining the hygiene and neatness of the house. While Gabriella Charlton was called 'Sportive', Ramesh was called 'Mr Don't Care' and Chandhoke was cherished for all the good food that she cooked. Anitha was called ‘Bold and Beautiful’ and Samyuktha was titled as the best looking.

As the episode came to an end, Haasan also disclosed that he will soon be undergoing another ankle surgery. He shared the news so as to avoid any rumours that could go around. The actor said that after finishing this show, he will straight go into another surgery for my ankle. He was revealing it here on stage because he did not want to leave any room for rumours.

