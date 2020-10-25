Where Is Bigg Boss Tamil House? Read Details About Kamal Haasan's Show Location

On October 4, the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 hosted by Kamal Haasan, took place. As the episode began, Kamal Haasan first gave a tour of the house to his viewers. After this, there has been a lot of buzz about the location of the house and netizens often wonder 'Where is Bigg Boss Tamil house?'. Here's what's reported about the Bigg Boss Tamil shooting location.

Bigg Boss Tamil shooting location

Reportedly, just like the last three seasons, the house of the on-going season of Kamaal Haasan's show is located in Chennai. The house has aesthetic interiors with a lavish dining area, pool, gym, activity area and single-beds for each contestant. It was on October 4 when the makers of the show gave a peek into how the house looks like.

Above the dining table, there's a beautifully lit chandelier. More so, the chairs have traditional imprints on it. The architecture on the walls of the house looks traditional. Interestingly, below the table, there are led lights placed. Take a look.

'Where is Bigg boss Tamil house' popped up on the internet after the makers shared glimpses of the dining room on the internet. Soon, a day after, they also shared a photo that gave a peek into the bedrooms of the house in Chennai. The large bedroom consists of single-comfort-beds. Every contestant also has their own table beside the bed.

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Oct 22: Riddhima Watches Vansh's Video On Laptop

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Grand Premiere Highlights: Contestants To Use 2 Burners And 1 Bathroom

Apart from the kitchen and bedroom area, there's a huge storeroom, a jail, and bathrooms too. On the first day of the show, Bigg Boss took everyone by surprise after he announced that that the contestants can not use more than two burners in the kitchen. He also alerted them to use one bathroom only.

This year, as far as the safety measures are concerned, the weekend episodes of the show will be shot without an audience. The season was supposed to begin from July 2020 but was postponed to October due to the pandemic. During the grand premiere, Kamal Haasan got emotional as he spoke at length about the health and frontline workers, who are tremendously working to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4': Athulyaa Ravi Reacts To Speculations Of Joining The Reality Show

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss' Tamil 4: Sunainaa Says She Doesn't Want To Be A Part Of Any Reality Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.