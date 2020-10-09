Who Is 'Aranthangi' Nisha? Everything You Need To Know About Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestant

Aranthangi Nisha is a very well-known Indian television actor and stand-up comedian. The media personality rose to fame as she stood at the second place in the reality television show, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru Season 5. Most recently, Aranthangi Nisha has participated in the Kamal Haasan hosted Tamil language reality television show, Bigg Boss Tamil season 4. Here is Aranthangi Nisha’s biography that will help fans know everything about the comedian.

Aranthangi Nisha’s biography

Aranthangi Nisha was born and brought up in Aranthangi, Tamil Nadu, India. She completed her secondary education at the Government High School, Aranthangi. Nisha has a bachelor’s degree from the JJ College of Arts and Science, Pudukkottai. Aranthangi Nisha is married to Riaz Ali, who is a junior tradesman in Tnstc- TamilNadu State Transport Corporation.

She has performed in over 800 stage shows and entertained fans with her comedy skills. The artist rose to fame after participating in the reality television show, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru Season 5. Aranthangi Nisha then partnered with Palani and the two made the whole world laugh at their performances. Aranthangi Nisha made her acting debut in the Tamil movie industry with Kalakalappu 2. She has also hosted a show, Cooku with Comali, with Rakshan. Most recently, Aranthangi Nisha has been making headlines as she has entered the house of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.

About Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Bigg Boss Tamil is a Tamil language version of India’s most-watched Indian reality television show, Bigg Boss. The series follows the format of the American reality television show Big Brother. Over three years, the show has rolled out three seasons in the Tamil language and the fourth season has recently started. Kamal Haasan has been the host for the first three seasons and has continued as a host for the fourth season too.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 was planned to be launched in June 2020 but got delayed due to the global pandemic. Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 started airing just a few days ago from October 04, 2020. The show is available on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar. This season of Bigg Boss Tamil began with the housemates having fun, but very soon all the housemates have started to form rivalries within the house and there is a lot of drama going on inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house.

