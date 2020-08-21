Kamal Haasan's Songs With Music Director Ilaiyaraaja To Add To Your Playlist

Actor Kamal Haasan has been a part of the film industry for over 60 years. The actor made his debut with Kalathoor Kannamma in 1960 as a child artist. He had his breakthrough as a lead actor with Apoorva Raagangal in 1975. Throughout his career, the actor has collaborated with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja multiple times for the songs of his films. Check out some of the most popular collaborations of Kamal Haasan and Ilaiyaraaja.

Kamal Haasan's songs composed by music director Ilaiyaraaja

Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan

The song Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan is from the 1991 psychological thriller titled Gunaa. Along with Haasan, the film also starred Roshini, Rekha, Girish Karnad. The song was recorded by four artists - S Varalakshmi, KJ Yesudas, S Janaki and Kamal Haasan. The music for the song was composed by Ilaiyaraaja and the lyrics for it were penned by Vaali.

Sundari Neeyum

The song Sundari Neeyum is from the Tamil comedy blockbuster film Michael Madana Kama Rajan. Along with Kamal, the film also starred Rupini, Praveen Kumar Sobti, Kavitha Ranjini, and Khushboo. The song was recorded by Kamal Hassan and S Janki. The music for it was composed by Ilaiyaraaja and the lyrics for it were penned by Panju Arunachalam.

Endhan Nenjil

The song Endhan Nenjil is from the 1993 action thriller Kalaignan. Along with Kamal Haasan, the film also starred Farheen, Nassar, Chi Gurudutt and Sivaranjini. The song was recorded by KJ Yesudas and S Janaki. The music for all the songs from the film was composed by Ilaiyaraaja and the lyrics were written by Vaali.

Thenpandi Cheemayile

The song Thenpandi Cheemayile is from the popular 1987 crime drama Nayakan. Along with Haasan, the film also starred Saranya Ponvannan, Karthika, and Nassar. The song was recorded by Kamal Haasan and the music for all the songs of the film was composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The lyrics for all the songs were written by PK Mishra.

Perai Chollava

The song Perai Chollava is from the 1980 Tamil language drama film Guru. Along with Kamal, the film also stars Sridevi, Mohan Babu, and MN Nambiar. The song was recorded by S P Balasubrahmanyam and S Janaki. The music for both the Telugu and Tamil versions of the songs was composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The lyrics for the song were penned by Kannadasan.

