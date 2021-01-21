Bigg Boss Tamil’s Raiza Wilson Takes Over The Internet By Storm; Watch Video

Bigg Boss Tamil’s Raiza Wilson has been recently sharing her posts on the internet from her Maldives vacation. Her post has taken over the internet by a storm. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her post has gone viral with thousands of views and many comments. Read ahead to check out Raiza Wilson's video that has felt fans amazed.

Raiza Wilson's Instagram post -

In the video, Razia can be seen having a gala time at one of the beaches in the Maldives. She can be seen playing in the blue waters in a red bikini. She aced the look and her video will make you want to stay glued to the screen. Fans rushed to the comments section and showered immense love on her post. Along with the video, Razia also shared a picture in which she can be seen swinging and in the middle of the sea.

More about Razia Wilson

Raiza Wilson is a former model who turned into an actress. She rose to fame with the popular television reality show Bigg Boss Tamil season 1, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. Later, she played her first lead role in the 2018 Tamil rom-com Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. The film also starred her co-star Bigg Boss contestant Harish Kalyan as the lead. The film was directed by Elan and gained positive reviews. Raiza was also a part of Velaiyilla Pattadhari 2.

Razia’s upcoming films -

Currently, she is waiting for the release of her upcoming film named The Chase. The film is directed by Caarthick Raju, which was shot during the lockdown. The story of the film is about a mother, daughter and teenager.

On the other hand, she has also wrapped up the shooting of her role in Faizal Ibrahim Raiz that is directed by Manu Anand. The film stars Vishnu Vishal, Reba Monica John, Manjima Mohan, Gautham Menon in important roles along with Razia. She will also be seen in Kadhalikka Yarumillai. It is a Tamil comedy movie directed by Kamal Prakash. She will be starring opposite GV Prakash Kumar in the movie.

