Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Update: Director Amma Rajasekhar Eliminated From The Show

Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which is hosted by one of the most popular stars of Telugu cinema, Nagarjuna Akkineni, has been picking up a lot of pace with the various tasks and elimination rounds keeping the audience gripped and entertained. The latest news of the show comes with the elimination of Amma Rajasekhar, known director and choreographer, as well as a contestant of the show.

Amma Rajasekhar eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Amma Rajasekhar, who at one point become the captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, has now been eliminated from the show. The danger of eviction was lingering around him since a few weeks and his fate on the reality show has finally caught up to him. Amma Rajasekhar has now left Bigg Boss and joined the list of the contestants to leave the show, including Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, Devi Nagavalli, Swathi Deekshith, Gangavva, Jordaar Sujatha, Kumar Sai Pampana, Divi Vadthya and Noel Sean; all of whom are in the list of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 evictions till date.

The choreographer was not very popular with some of his fellow contestants. Upon being asked by Nagarjuna, Abhijit mentioned that Amma was not patient enough to listen to others. Even though he became the captain and performed well in the BB Daycare task, he was asked to leave the show.

This news would not have come as welcome tidings for the fans of Amma Rajasekhar, but the show has constantly been giving hints, clues and news to get the viewers hyped up. Host Nagarjuna has given various reasons for the contestants and viewers of the show to be excited about.

He wished Kamal Hasan, who is the host of the Tamil version of this show, on the latter’s birthday. The contestants of both the Tamil and Telugu versions of the show got a chance to interact with each other and host Nagarjuna even advised the contestants of the Tamil Bigg Boss to “Not play it safe.” Bigg Boss Telugu 4 episodes have now taken off with high viewership and the show had even indicated that Suma would join later on on the back of a wild card entry.

