Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Lasya Breaks Down Confessing About Her Pregnancy Loss & More!

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, actor and contestant Lasya Manjunath was seen confessing about her personal life. She recalled the time when she suffered a pregnancy loss. She even apologised to her parents about it via television. This happened during a take at the recent episode of the reality TV show. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is the new season of the show that premiered on 6 September 2020 on Star Maa and Disney+ Hotstar. The host of the show is Akkineni Nagarjuna and this is his second time hosting the show. Read on to know more details about Lasya on Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

ALSO READ| 'Bigg Boss Telugu' 4's Divya Vadthya Gets Eliminated & Drops 'Bigg Bomb' On Lasya

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 latest episode to see Lasya breaking down as she talks about her personal life

Lasya Manjunath, who is the current Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant, recalled how she got married to Manjunath without her parent's permission in 2010, post which her parents didn't keep contact with her for four years. Later she also talked about how her father called for the first time in 2014. She also talked about her pregnancy journey with the viewers as well. Here is a small snippet of the episode where Lasya could be seen confessing about her deep feelings and moments in her life where she also suffered through depression at one point in her life. Lasya married Manjunath Chillale in 2017 and the duo was blessed with a baby boy in 2019. Lasya's husband is a Software Engineer by profession and the duo got hitched after dating for 7 years.

ALSO READ| 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update November 5, 2020: Archana's Team Wins The Challenge

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants

Based on the Dutch show Big Brother, Bigg Boss Telugu is on its 4th season. The show is hosted by Nagarjuna and the show airs on Star Maa. The current participants of the show include Monal Gajjar, Surya Kiran, Lasya Manjunath, Abhijeet, Jordaar Sujatha, Devi Nagavalli, and Alekhya Harika. Recently, Bigg Boss 4 Telugu's Dusshera special episode saw a new host who filled in for host Nagarjuna Akkineni. The new host was none-other-than Nagarjuna's daughter-in-law and popular Tollywood actor Samantha Akkineni. Samantha Akkineni made a grand entrance on the show with multiple background dancers and her million-dollar smile. She was also joined by original host Nagarjuna from Manali over a video call to introduce her to the contestants. The episode saw aspiring actor Divya Vadthya's eviction from the house as well.

ALSO READ| Samantha Akkineni's Appearance On Bigg Boss Telugu Rakes In Highest TRP Ever For The Show

ALSO READ| Samantha Akkineni Thanks 'Mamagaru' Nagarjuna For Letting Her Host 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.