Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Promo: Avinash & Monal Gajjar Share A Funny Conversation, Watch

Actor and comedian Avinash was recently seen trying to dazzle actor and model Monal Gajjar in the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house in a promo video. The Bigg Boss season 4 promo video was uploaded on Twitter by Star Maa and many fans responded to the tweet with hilarious responses. Take a look

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 preview

Contestants in the Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 house are still trying to form friendships and connections. Even the host of the show, Nagarjuna Akkineni, keeps mentioning that it is crucial to make good friends in the Bigg Boss house. In the video, fans can once again see new connections and friendships being formed.

Fans hear Avinash complimenting the actor while she feeds him. Contestant Amma Rajasekhar is also sitting near them and witnessing the whole scene. Amma Rajasekhar tries to be a part of the conversation and also passes fun comments. The entire scene is very funny, noted fans.

Fans also see Ariyana Glory sitting at a side and seeing all the events taking place in the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 promo video. Ariyana Glory doesn't really respond and pretends to not hear or care about the conversation. Fans felt a bit of tension rising between Ariyana and Avinash as well.

Many fans liked and responded to the tweet with mixed reactions. A few fans mentioned that this was the usual scene between the two contestants and others added that Ariyana's reaction was funny. Take a look at all the responses to the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 tweet by fans:

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is the new season of the show. It premiered on 6 September 2020 on Star Maa and Disney+ Hotstar. The host of the show is Akkineni Nagarjuna and this is his second time hosting the show. A few contestants on the show are Monal Gajjar, Surya Kiran, Lasya Manjunath, Abhijeet, Jordaar Sujatha and Mehboob Shaikh. There are also a few wildcard entries in the show like Kumar Sai, Avinash and Swathi Deekshith.

