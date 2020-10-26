'Bigg Boss Telugu' 4's Divya Vadthya Gets Eliminated & Drops 'Bigg Bomb' On Lasya

The latest Bigg Boss Telugu 4 elimination episode saw actor Divya Vadthya aka Divi's exit from Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Samantha Akkineni visited the Bigg Boss house and announced the eviction. Along with Divya Vadthya, Avinash was also in the danger zone. The former left the house thanking Amma Rajasekar for being her support system on the show.

Divya Vadthya gets eliminated

Divya Vadthya also went on to apologise to all the other contestants of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu if she had offended them. After Divya's eviction, guest host Samantha Akkineni had an interaction session with the eliminated contestant. Talking to Samantha, Vadthya said that she was happy to meet her family after being inside Bigg Boss' house for a long time. She also added that her eviction was special as now she can celebrate Vijaya Dasami with her loved ones.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4', Day 38 Updates: Noel Sean becomes the Captain of the house again

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 elimination episode also featured actors Akhil Akkineni and Karthikeya as special guests. Samantha Akkineni on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 requested actor Karthikeya to cast Divya in his upcoming film. He agreed and promised to give the latter a chance to appear in his film.

Further, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 eliminated contestant Divya was asked whom she was planning to drop the Bigg Bomb on. She chose Lasya and dropped the Bigg Bomb on her. Lasya was appointed to cook for the rest of the week. No one except Abhijeet was allowed to help her in the kitchen.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu 4 promo: Avinash & Monal Gajjar share a funny conversation, Watch

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants

The Bigg Boss Telugu 4 started with 15 contestants. Currently, Akhil Sarthak, Abijeet, Ariyana Glory, Alekhya Harika, Kumar Sai, Lasya Manjunath, Monal Gajjar, Avinash, Noel Sean, Amma Rajasekhar, Syed Sohel Ryan and Mehboob Shaikh are fighting for the crown. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 eliminated contestants include Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, Devi, Sujatha Jordaar, Swathi Deekshith and recent eviction Divya Vadthya. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 premiered on September 6 with Akkineni Nagarjuna as the host.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu quiz: Guess the contestants based on iconic moments & controversies

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna makes a generous promise to self-evicted Gangavva

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.