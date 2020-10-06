Who Is Swathi Deekshith From 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4'? Check Details

Bigg Boss Telugu recently came up with its fourth season with Akkineni Nagarjuna as the host for the second time. One of the contestants, Swathi Deekshith, was recently eliminated from the show and she had to bid adieu to all her Bigg Boss housemates. Let’s check out details about Swathi.

Who is Swathi Deekshith?

Swathi Deekshith is a popular actor who has worked in a variety of Telugu, Tamil and Bengali films. She entered Bigg Boss 4 as a wild card entry and recently got evicted from the house after being nominated during the show.

Swathi Deekshith was born in a middle-class family in Hyderabad, Telangana. She did her schooling from Oakridge International School and later graduated from Chennai University. Swathi Deekhshith’s mother is a homemaker while her father is a retired army officer. She has two siblings. She also has a cute pet named Whiskey. Take a look at her Instagram handle where she posts adorable moments with her family.

Swathi Deekshith began her career as a child artist and pursued modelling during her college days. She later entered the entertainment industry through a TV reality show, ‘Andamaina Bhamalu’, in the year 2009. She won the title of the show. This kickstarted her career, following which she received a chance to work in several ad films.

Swathi’s first break was in a Bengali movie named Tor Naam which was a remake of a Telugu movie. In the movie, she essayed the role of a young college girl named Swapna with strict parents who come to know about her love affair. Later, she bagged many Telugu and Tamil movies as well.

Swathi Deekshith’s movies list in Telugu

Swathi Deekshith made her debut in Tollywood with the movie Break Up in the year 2013. She was next seen in Jump Jilani as Ganga. Her role as Ganga was loved by the audience. She was seen alongside Allari Naresh and Isha Chawla in this film. She was also seen in the movie Ladies & Gentlemen in 2015. Swathi played a significant role in the movie along with Chaitanya Krishna, Kamal Kamaraju and others. Her recent Telugu films include Chitrangada directed by Ashok G.

Image Source- Swathi Deekshith's Instagram

