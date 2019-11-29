Bigg Boss Voting: Which Contestant Do The Fans Want To Show The Front Door

The Bigg Boss 13 house is heating up with romance, friendship, arguments and rivalry as each day passes. The contestants are giving the best that they can to be number one in the house. While the house is divided into factions with loyalties hanging on a thin thread, the fans are also not holding back to show their support or disapproval for contestants.

Here are some tweets predicting the eviction on Weekend Ka Vaar:

High time for Mahira to go now!!#BB13 @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND — Lubna Lah 🌟Asim Riaz is Love 💗 (@Lubna_Lah) November 25, 2019

#Fakenaaz Ko Nikaalo



Tammna apki Puri Hogi choti Dolly Bindra



Jaldi Time aayega Jab Apka Chudel Avtaar Sbkw Samne aayega Wese To sbke samne aa gya h



bt lallu ke samne b jldi aayega — Ha®iSh✨✨ (@harishkumar_3) November 25, 2019

Rasmi kya kr rahi hai ghar pe bojh hai nikalo isko — swati Singh (@RuhiSha42433839) November 25, 2019

How to vote for your favourite contestant:

If you want to vote for your favourite contestant in the Bigg Boss house, you can use the Bigg Boss voting portal on the Voot app. All you have to do is download the app and log in. After logging in, click on the link which has a picture of Salman Khan and says Vote To Save Your Favourite Contestant. The page will show all the pictures of all the contestants who have been nominated for the week. You just have to click on the picture and your vote will be registered.

