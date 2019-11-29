The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bigg Boss Voting: Which Contestant Do The Fans Want To Show The Front Door

Television News

Bigg Boss voting proceedings for November 30 are underway with great enthusiasm by the fans. Here are some predictions as to who will be evicted this week.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss voting

The Bigg Boss 13 house is heating up with romance, friendship, arguments and rivalry as each day passes. The contestants are giving the best that they can to be number one in the house. While the house is divided into factions with loyalties hanging on a thin thread, the fans are also not holding back to show their support or disapproval for contestants. 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Voting: Fans Predict This Week's Evictions On Weekend Ka Vaar

Here are some tweets predicting the eviction on Weekend Ka Vaar:

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Fumes, Asks Contestants To 'get Out' 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Accuses Hindustani Bhau Of Touching Her Inappropriately? 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla Surprisingly Engage In Lovey-dovey Banter

How to vote for your favourite contestant:

If you want to vote for your favourite contestant in the Bigg Boss house, you can use the Bigg Boss voting portal on the Voot app. All you have to do is download the app and log in. After logging in, click on the link which has a picture of Salman Khan and says Vote To Save Your Favourite Contestant. The page will show all the pictures of all the contestants who have been nominated for the week. You just have to click on the picture and your vote will be registered.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: 'Take Care Of Your Wig,' Shefali Advises Paras

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG