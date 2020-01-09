Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Spouse Parag Tyagi Slams Paras Chhabra For Making Her Cry

Shefali Jariwala entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant but she has emerged out to be one of the strongest contestants in the game. Recently, there have been times when viewers saw Shefali breaking down for various reasons.

The Kaata Laaga actor's husband, Parag Tyagi, has slammed his friend Paras Chhabra and Shefali's ex-best friend Rashami Desai for targeting her. Just like some of the audiences, the Pavitra Rishta star also feels that the 13th season of Bigg Boss is one-sided and partial.

Parag Tyagi slams Para Chhabra for commenting on his wife:

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Parag lashed out his anger against Paras as he felt the actor was purposely targeting his wife. He said that at this moment, he feels like abusing him and if Paras was there in front of him he would have reacted very badly. Parag also mentioned that he can take anything about himself but not about his wife.

The actor also shared that he lost control over his emotions when he saw Shefali broke down in the Bigg Boss 13 episode. He further added that he has never seen Shefali cry so much in life the way she is seen inside the Bigg Boss house.

Parag added that when he watched his wife breakdown on the show, he felt very frustrated. He shared that he felt like bringing her back and never letting her go again inside the house.

He also commented on Rashami Desai and said that why is she still inside the Bigg Boss house. He said that it is been a month that she has done no task or household work due to her injury and so she should be sent back home for recovery. Parag further mentioned that all Rashami does is gossip with Asim and due to her, even he is losing his plot in the game.

Concluding the interview, Parag pointed out that he agrees with the viewers that Bigg Boss is quite partial this season. He said that the show has no rules as such this time. All he sees this season inside the Bigg Boss house is just dancing.

Watch Promo of the upcoming episode:

