The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai Bury The Hatchet, #SidRa Fans Get Emotional

Television News

Bigg Boss 13's contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, who are often seen fighting over things, recently had an emotional moment. Sid consoled Rashami.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss

Bigg Boss 13 has a massive fan following and it is quite evident. The audience and viewers never missed an opportunity to express their point of view or support for their favourite contestant. Recently, during the captaincy task, the family week welcomed many near and dear ones of Bigg Boss 13's contestants. They not only encouraged but also had interesting conversations with other contestants. Amidst this, when Rashami Desai's niece and nephew visited, they asked Sidharth and Rashami to patch up. Later the duo shared a handshake and a few fun moments with the kids. Sidharth also showed his caring side for Rashami when he helped her in drinking water during the task. 

READ | Bigg Boss 13: #Sidnaaz Trends As Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Bury Their Differences

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Introduces Rashami Desai To His Mother

After watching Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai sharing this emotional moment, Twitterati and the audience can't stop gushing around it. They poured love on the duo and praise them as a couple. One user wrote, 'Best Jodi' while the other penned, 'I want only #Sidra'. Check out below some other heartfelt tweets fans wrote for them:

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says Rashami Desai Overreacted In 'aisi Ladki' Case

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Shefali Jariwala Lock Themselves In The Bathroom

 

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Voot App*)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER WELCOMES DECISION
DELHI HC GIVES TIME TO SENGAR
RAHUL TARGETS NIA
PUNJAB ASSEMBLY PASSES ANTI-CAA RES
CAN DHONI PLAY WORLD T20?
LOVE AAJ KAL TRAILER REVIEW