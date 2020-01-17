Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai Bury The Hatchet, #SidRa Fans Get Emotional

Bigg Boss 13 has a massive fan following and it is quite evident. The audience and viewers never missed an opportunity to express their point of view or support for their favourite contestant. Recently, during the captaincy task, the family week welcomed many near and dear ones of Bigg Boss 13's contestants. They not only encouraged but also had interesting conversations with other contestants. Amidst this, when Rashami Desai's niece and nephew visited, they asked Sidharth and Rashami to patch up. Later the duo shared a handshake and a few fun moments with the kids. Sidharth also showed his caring side for Rashami when he helped her in drinking water during the task.

After watching Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai sharing this emotional moment, Twitterati and the audience can't stop gushing around it. They poured love on the duo and praise them as a couple. One user wrote, 'Best Jodi' while the other penned, 'I want only #Sidra'. Check out below some other heartfelt tweets fans wrote for them:

In the promo the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai tune with #SidRa



I’ll always associate this tune now with Sid & Rashami



Just like AYE UDI UDI@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/kPHioCow69 — S (@katherinewaldef) January 16, 2020

I know everyone (including me) mocked them, made fun of them, called them delusional & what not. But in the end, their positivity won and maybe their vibes reached them inside the house too, I hope.



It is better if things end on a good note.



This is for you #SidRa fans — . (@ivibhatweedy) January 16, 2020

They fight with each other but they care for each other how siddharth console rashami was amazing

They both look cute together hope they will realize there love and live together #sidra#RashamiDesai#YouAreNotAloneRashami — Sandhya (@Sandhya15537871) January 17, 2020

Believe me when I tell you I cried 😭💔



I cannot see Rashami crying 🥺🥺 I’m so emotional right now #SidRa #BB13 #BiggBoss @TheRashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/EdDNwk9FYx — kay. (@karishmaroshan) January 16, 2020

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Voot App*)

