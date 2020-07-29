From Hina Khan To Shivangi Joshi: TV Celebs Taking Part In Black And White Challenge

Indian television actors have been sharing their black and white pictures so as to show their support for their fellow women. This trend has been garnering major attention on several social media platforms. From celebs like Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti and many more have been taking to their social media handle on sharing their black and white pictures under the hashtag #womensupportingwomen or #challengeaccepted. Take a look at this initiative by television celebs.

Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi took to her Instagram handle to share a black and white picture of herself and also participate in the campaign to support women. The actor can be seen sporting a monochrome dress and opted for a sleek hairdo and minimal makeup. The actor also wrote, “#challengeaccepted THE SUCCESS OF EVERY WOMAN SHOULD BE THE INSPIRATION TO ANOTHER. WE SHOULD RAISE EACH OTHER UP. MAKE SURE YOU’RE VERY COURAGEOUS: BE STRONG, BE EXTREMELY KIND, AND ABOVE ALL, BE HUMBLE… #womensupportingwomen”.

Hina Khan

Hacked actor Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a black and white picture of her along with the caption, “Challenge Accepted @ektarkapoor #BeautifulTheWayWeAre #WomenEmpoweringWomen #WomenSupportingWomen #GirlsForGirls #LetsLiftEachOther”. The actor can be seen sporting a black top and opted for a curly hairdo and dewy makeup. Take a look at the picture below.

Karishma Tanna

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 winner Karishma Tanna took to Instagram to share a black and white picture of her along with the post the actor also penned a sweet message along with the hashtag #womenempoweringwomen. She also shared an intense pic. Take a look at the post below.

Sanaya Irani

Sanya Irani shared a black and white of herself where she looks completely stunning. Along with the post she also wrote, “Challenge accepted my darling 😘😘@zeeniawadia @gabapriya @chintzykaur”. Take a look at the post below.

Rashami Desai

Naagin 4 actor Rashami Desai also took to her social media handle to share her black and white picture. She also captioned the post saying, “Thanks @artisingh5 #ChallengeAccepted Further nominating @devoleena @iamsanjeeda xoxo #ItsAllMagical #RashamiDesai”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Katrina Kaif Accepts The Challenge Of Supporting Women, Shares A Black And White Pic

More Television actors posting B&W picture

Deepika Singh

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Chandna

Also read | Did You Know Katrina Kaif's First Television Commercial Was With 'Bigil' Star Vijay?

Arti Singh

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor Shared The Screen Space With These Television Stars

Also read | Amit Sadh Reveals He Did Not Leave Television, Says 'I Was Banned By Them'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.