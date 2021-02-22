Bobby Deol Shares Unseen Pic Of His Mom Prakash Kaur As She Hugs Him Post DPIFFA

Actor Bobby Deol began his career in the entertainment world as a child actor in one of his father’s movies and went on to play some significant roles in a variety of Hindi movies. The actor was recently honoured with a prestigious award and he shared this delightful piece of news with all his fans and followers on social media. He also added an adorable photo of him with his mother that left all his fans awestruck. Take a look at Bobby Deol’s mother’s photo and see how the fans and other celebrity artists reacted to his post.

Bobby Deol wins National Award for Aashram

The Soldier actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this blissful photo of himself along with her mother Prakash Kaur. In the photo, Bobby Deol’s mother can be seen hugging her son tightly and lovingly gazing at him with a broad smile on her face. The delight on her face was due to the thrilling news she came to know about her son that he had won one of the most prestigious awards for being the best actor in a web series at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. In the photo, Bobby Deol can be seen in a salt and pepper look while wearing a black coloured suit and holding his award that he received during Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. On the other hand, Dharmendra’s first wife and Bobby’s mother was seen hugging him and feeling proud of his son.

He received this award for his spectacular performance in his latest web series, Aashram in which he essayed a negative lead role of Baba Nirala and performed it in such a promising way that it let him win this award which might be a dream for many other movie artists.

In the caption, he added how he felt blessed to be in this moment with his mother and then added a namaste symbol next to it. Bobby Deol’s Instagram post was flooded with love and praises for the award he received and many of his fans and celebrity friends reacted to his post. Many other actors namely Saqib Saleem, Ankur Bhatia, Darshan Kumaar, Preity Zinta, etc took to his Instagram post and stated how happy they were on hearing this and mentioned how he truly deserved this award. Many of the fans also congratulated the actor and even mentioned how his performance in Aashram was truly amazing and added how it must have been a proud moment for him and his family. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Bobby Deol’s Instagram post.

