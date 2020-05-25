If 'Ragnarok' Had An Indian Version, THESE Actors Could Be A Part Of It, Check It Out

Ragnarok is a popular Netflix web series which is based on the Norse mythology. The characters of Ragnarok are the Norse gods who wield the forces of nature. The series revolves around a fictional town in Norway called Edda and the various anomalies of nature it faces while the townsfolk think if they are headed for another Ragnarok. One can also co-relate the cast and story of Ragnarok with that of the Marvel movies about Thor, the Norse god of lightning. With yet another version of the mythology in a televised form, it might not be a surprise if Bollywood decides to remake this Netflix series. On that note, here's a compilation of the Bollywood cast who might fit the roles perfectly.

Magne Sier- Shahid Kapoor

Magne Sier is the main cast of the series who believes he is the incarnation of the Norse God Thor. He also has a smaller brother whom he looks out for. Shahid Kapoor might be the perfect Bollywood actor to play this role.

Image credit: David Alexander Sjøholt Instagram, Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Laurits Sier- Ishan Khattar

Who should play the brother to Shahid Kapoor's Magne but his own sibling, Ishan Khattar? The latter is also known for his great acting prowess and might be able to pull off the role perfectly.

Image credit: Jonas Strand Gravli Sjøholt Instagram, Ishaan Khattar Instagram

Fjor- Ranbir Kapoor

Fjor is one of the richest teenagers in town who is also a bad boy and a heartthrob. Ranbir Kapoor might just be the actor who can pull off this role giving his great acting skills and good looks.

Image credit: Herman Tømmeraas Instagram, Ranbirkapoorofficial Instagram

Also Read: Would Deepika As Debbie & Katrina As Daphne Be Perfect As 'Ocean's 8' Bollywood Cast?

Gry- Janhvi Kapoor

Gry is Magne's love interest who also plays a major role in the series. She is also Fjor's love interest for a while. It will be interesting to see Jahnvi Kapoor pull off this role.

Image credit: Emma Bones Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Saxa- Alia Bhatt

Saxa is Fjor's sister and one of the leading characters in the series. Knowing Alia Bhatt's great acting, it will be interesting to see her pull off this role while playing the sister to Ranbir Kapoor's Fjor.

Image credit: Theresa Frostad Eggesbø Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ran- Manisha Koirala

Knowing Manisha Koirala and her great acting skills, there's little doubt that she would be perfect to play the role of Ran.

Image credit: Synnøve Macody Lund Instagram, Manisha Koirala Instagram

Turid- Kajol

The Sier matriarch, Turid plays an important role in the series and might just be the role for Kajol to play in the Indian version of Ragnarok.

Image credit: Henrietta Steerup Instagram, Kajol Instagram

Also Read: Can Shahid As Dean & Ishaan As Sam Make Desi Version Of Supernatural 'out Of This World'?

Vidar-Anil Kapoor

Vidar is the father of Fjor and Saxa and the business mogul of the town of Edda. Who can be better for the role than the suave and ever-stylish Anil Kapoor?

Image credit: Gísli Örn Gardarsson Instagram, Anil Kapoor Instagram

Isolde- Sara Ali Khan

Isole is Magne's friend who is an environmental activist. She also plays a key role in the plot of the series. Sara Ali Khan might be able to do justice to this role.

Image credit: Ylva Thedin Bjørkaas Instagram, Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Wotan- Boman Irani

Wotan is another form of the Norse God, Odin. The latter is the father of Thor and Loki and also the God of Wisdom. Boman Irani might be perfect to play this mythological character.

Image credit: Bjørn Sundquist Instagram, Boman Irani Instagram

Also Read: Wouldn't Ranveer Be Perfect Damon If 'Vampire Diaries' Were Made In India? See Full Cast

Also Read: If 'Twilight' Had An Indian Version, These Actors Could Be A Part Of It; Check It Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.