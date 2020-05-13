Wouldn't Ranveer Be Perfect Damon If 'Vampire Diaries' Were Made In India? See Full Cast

After Twilight, it can be said that Vampire Diaries is the most popular content on vampires and supernatural creatures. The American television show spans over eight seasons and ended in 2017. The show is based on the life of a regular girl whose life takes a drastic turn as she grabs the attention of two handsome vampire brothers, Stefan and Damon.

The popularity of Vampire Diaries prompted makers to even create a spin-off show called The Originals after the first one ended. On that note, here's revisiting Vampire Diaries with its Bollywood version.

Damon Salvatore- Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Ian Somaholder enjoy a familiar fanbase. Not to mention both are strikingly handsome and bear a certain physical resemblance. It will be interesting to see Ranveer portray this character on screen.

Image credit: Ian Somaholder Instagram, Ranveer Singh Instagram

Elena Gilbert- Deepika Padukone

Elena Gilbert is a pretty but "mean" girl who is torn between the two vampire brothers. Recalling Deepika's acting from Cocktail, she would be perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Nina Dobrev Instagram, Deepika Padukone Instagram

Stefan Salvatore- Ranbir Kapoor

Stefan is the more level-headed and calmer of the two Salvatore brothers who gets heartbroken after Elena chooses Damon over him. Ranbir Kapoor, with his suave personality, seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Paul Wesley Instagram, RanbirKapoorofficial Instagram

Caroline Forbes- Soha Ali Khan

With similar facial features, it will be interesting to see Soha Ali Khan play Elena's best friend, Caroline.

Image credit: Candice King Instagram, Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Bonnie Bennett- Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is one of Deepika's closest friends in Bollywood and it only seems right that she plays the role of Elena's second best-friend, Bonnie.

Image credit: Kat Graham Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Matt Donovan- Aditya Roy Kapoor

Matt Donovan is Elena's ex-boyfriend who is on good terms with her. For a while, he even dates Caroline and helps the Mystic Falls gang battle the evil forces. Aditya Roy Kapoor would be perfect for the role of Matt.

Image credit: Zach Roerig Instagram, Aditya Roy Kapoor Instagram

Jeremy Gilbert- Varun Dhawan

Jeremy Gilbert is Elena's brother who is also gifted with the power of seeing ghosts after being revived from death by Bonnie. he later becomes a vampire hunter. Varun Dhawan seems just the person to play the role and it will be interesting to see him being paired with Priyanka Chopra.

Image credit: Steven R. McQueen Instagram, Varun Dhawan Instagram

Tyler Lockwood- Kunal Khemu

Tyler Lockwood is a werewolf who later turns into a hybrid of werewolf and vampire. He begins the series as an arrogant and selfish boy who also has anger issues. With similar facial features, Kunal Khemu might be able to pull off the role of this werewolf.

Image credit: Michael Trevino Instagram, Kunal Khemu Instagram

Sheriff Forbes- Neena Gupta

Sheriff Forbes is Caroline's mother and the local sheriff of the town. She also gets involved in the activities of the Mystic Falls gang but dies later in the show. Neena Gupta seems perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Marguerite MacIntyre Instagram, Neena Gupta Instagram

