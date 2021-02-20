Last Updated:

Brahmarakshas 2 Actor Arpit Ranka Opens Up About Losing 15 Kg For His Role In The Show

Actor Arpit Ranka recently opened up about how he prepped for his upcoming role in Zee Tv's horror-thriller Brahmarakshas 2. More details inside.

Written By
Aboli Vaze
arpit ranka

Actor Arpit Ranka recently opened up about how he prepped for his upcoming role in Zee TV's horror-thriller Brahmarakshas 2. In the show, he plays the role of a cop and had to lose 'nearly 15 Kgs' for his part. The actor, who is generally seen essaying 'grey' characters, will reportedly be seen in a completely different form in Brahmarakshas 2. Apart from his weight loss, he also shared about the kind of roles he loves playing and more. Read on. 

ALSO READ | TikToker Arpit Ranka Reacts To Ban On Chinese Apps And Tiktok In India

Take a look at Arpit Ranka's photos on Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by arpitranka (@arpitranka)

 ALSO READ |  'Mahabharat' Shooting Location: Umargam, Nepal & Other Places Where The 2013 Show Was Shot

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by arpitranka (@arpitranka)

ALSO READ | Mahabharat Cast's Net Worth Proves The Actors Are Living A 'king Sized' Life, Read Details

Brahmarakshas 2's Arpit Ranka is generally seen playing 'grey' characters but his new avatar in the horror-thriller is that of a cop. His character apparently turns into a monster in the show, after an evil power takes control over his body. The actor who is gearing up for his role in Brahmarakshas 2  had to lose about 15 Kgs and get all clean shaved to 'step into the shoes' of the cop he is going to play. 

ALSO READ | Mahabharat Star Plus Cast | List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Arpit Ranka's weight loss

While talking about his character and weight loss, Ranka shared "In the show Brahmarakshas 2, I am playing the character of a cop and will be seen in a clean-shaven look. During the lockdown, I had gained some weight and I have shed nearly around 15 kgs, particularly for this role. I am really excited about it as the audience will get to see me in a regular avatar and I can’t wait for their reaction.” Arpit Ranka's before and after weight loss pictures on Instagram is a testament to the hard work he has put in for his role.

ALSO READ | Mahabharat 2013 Cast: A Look At Pooja As Draupadi, Shaheer As Arjuna And More

Arpit Ranka also shared about the kind of roles he loves playing and said “Grey characters give an actor a certain edge and I love performing such roles. I think my personality is more suited for negative roles and I am able to show various shades of my acting abilities by playing such characters". After a successful first season, Brahmarakshas has returned for its second season and this time the show is set to take a two-year leap. It is reportedly going to bring in a 'package of surprises' for its viewers.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT