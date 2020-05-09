Mahabharat Star Plus Cast | List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

The great Indian epic, Mahabharat was first televised into a series in 1988. Since then many adaptations of the epic has been done, the recent one being in 2013. It had been quite popular with a new generation of actors as the cast. Recently, during the lockdown, seeing its popularity and a dearth of new daily soaps, the new Maharabharat was aired again to keep netizens engaged. Here's a detailed list of the Mahabharat Star Plus cast:

The new cast for Mahabharat on Star Plus

Saurabh Raj Jain essayed the role of Lord Krishna in the new Mahabharat. He made his debut as a supporting actor in Remix. However, he seems to have come a long way from their working in popular Indian television serials like Devo Ke Dev...Mahadev, Patiala Babes, Mahakaali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Om Namo Venkatesaya, Bhakton Ki Bhakti Mein Shakti, Savdhaan India: Punjab Fight Back Now, Jai Shri Krishna, Uttaran, Parichay: Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka and Ek Thhi Naayka.

Image credit: Saurabh Raj Jain Instagram

Rohit Bharadwaj played the role of Yudhisthir, the eldest Pandav brother in Mahabharat. Before this, he had worked in Iqbal, Ranbir Rano, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha as an actor. He had directed five episodes of Adaalat.

Image credit: Rohit Bharadwaj Instagram

Shaheer Sheikh played the role of the great archer, Arjun. He is a lawyer turned actor who made his debut in the TV series, Sanya. He had worked in a number of Disney series like Kya Mast Hai Life, Best Of Luck Nikki and others such as Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani... Jhansi Ki Rani, NAVYA: Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Teri Meri Love Stories. However, the role of Arjun was his breakthrough character after which he went on to act in shows like Panah Asmara Arjuna, Cinta di Langit Taj Mahal, Aladin & Alakadam, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali, Phir Laut Aayi Naagin and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Image credit: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Saurav Gurjar played the role of Bheema, the second Pandav brother in Mahabharat. He had started his career as a wrestler in Ring Ka King. Soon after that, he starred in Mahabharat. Later he went on to work in Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Prithvi Vallabh: Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi and WWE NXT. His upcoming appearance will be in the 2021 movie, Brahmastra.

Image credit: Saurav Gurjar Instagram

Vin Rana featured as Nakul in the Mahabharat. He made his television debut in Ek Hasina Thi. After Mahabharat, he worked in Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se.

Image credit: Vin Rana Instagram

Lavanya Bhardwaj played the role of Sahadev in Mahabharat which was also incidentally his television debut. After that, he worked in Detective Didi. Not much is known about his work since then.

Image credit: Lavanya Bhardwaj Instagram

Pooja Sharma starred as Draupadi in the new version of Mahabharat on Star Plus. She had made her TV debut in Teri Meri Love Stories alongside Shaheer Sheikh soon after which she was cast in Mahabharat. However, since then she has acted in serials like Karmaphal Daata Shani, Mahakaali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Porus and Chandragupta Maurya.

Image credit: Pooja Sharma Instagram

Arpit Ranka starred in the character of the eldest Kaurav brothers, Duryodhan. He worked in films like Paiyaa, Ayyanar and Jaaneman, Rey, MSG 2 the Messenger, Rudhramadevi and Boologam. He also worked in two serials since Mahabharat, namely Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan and Kannante Radha.

Image credit: Arpit Ranka Instagram

Aham Sharma essayed the role of Karn, the half-brothers of the Pandav's but also their enemy. He made his television debut with Chand Ke Paar Chalo. Apart from these Aham has worked in C.I.D., Aasman Se Aage, Karle Pyaar Karle, Dosti... Yaariyan... Manmarziyan, Brahmarakshas: Jaag Utha Shaitaan and Bharatvarsh.

Image credit: Aham Sharma Instagram

The legendary Mahabharat character of Bhishma was played by Arav Chowdharry. He has worked in both films and television and started his career with the television series Captain Vyom and Dhadkan. Since then he has worked in Aim, Dhoom, Right Yaaa Wrong, Zindgi Ka Har Rang ... Gulaal, Jhansi Ki Rani Laxmibai, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir, Housefull 3, Aarambh, Vivegam, B.A. Pass 2, Action, Wanna Have Good Time 2 and Regards & Peace.

Image credit: Arav Chowdharry Instagram

Other actors from the Mahabharat cast

Shakuni- Praneet Bhatt

Dhritarashtra- Thakur Anoop Singh

Gandhari- Riya Deepsi

Kunti- Shafaq Naaz

Dronacharya- Nissar Khan

Dushasan- Nirbhay Wadhwa

Subhadra- Vibha Anand

Shikhandini- Shikha Singh

Image credit: Mahabharat_Starplus Instagram

