Mahabharat Cast's Net Worth Proves The Actors Are Living A 'king Sized' Life, Read Details

The Indian mythological television series Mahabharat is currently topping the viewership rates in India. The series is being rerun for the Indian audience amidst the lockdown. The show originally aired from 16 September 2013 to 16 August 2014 on the Indian entertainment channel Star Plus. Mahabharat cast features some of the talented actors like Saurabh Raj Jain as Shri Krishna, Shaheer Sheikh as Arjun, Pooja Sharma as Draupadi, Aham Sharma as Karna, Arav Chowdhary as Bhishma, Arpit Ranka as Duryodhan, Saurav Gurjar as Bheem and Rohit Bhardwaj as Yudhishthir among others. Here is a look at the Mahabharat 2013 cast’s net worth.

Mahabharat cast net worth

Sourabh Raj Jain

Sourabh Raj Jain is a popular name in the TV industry. He rose to fame with his role in 2011 TV series Parichay. According to several media reports, Sourabh Raj Jain’s net worth is around $5 Million. Apart from playing Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, he is known for his roles in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Chandragupta Maurya and Patiala Babes.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh is an Indian actor and model who is known for his performance in Mahabharat as Arjun. According to a media report, Shaheer Sheikh’s net worth is around $3million as of 2020. Shaheer Sheikh became a household name for playing Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and his roles in TV shows like Navya Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke among others.

Pooja Sharma

Pooja Sharma is an Indian model and actor who is popular for playing Draupadi in Mahabharat. According to a media report, Pooja Sharma’s net worth is around $0.6 million. She made her acting debut in 2012, with TV show Teri Meri Love Stories in which she played Sia. She is also popular for playing Mahakali/Parvati in the mythological TV show Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai.

Aham Sharma

Aham Sharma is known for his role of Karna in the show Mahabharat. As per various media reports, Aham Sharma’s net worth is around $1-5 million. Aham Sharma began his career in acting with a television series, Chand Ke Paar Chalo. He has also worked in films like Blue Oranges, Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai and Karle Pyaar Karle.

Arav Chowdharry

Indian actor and model Arav Chowdharry is best known for his portrayal of Bhishma in 2013’s Mahabharat. His net worth is estimated to be around $2 Million. Apart from several TV shows he has also worked in several movies like Dhoom, Vivegam, Lakshya, Housefull 3, etc. Arav Chowdharry has also played the lead role in 2001’s international movie, The Deadly Disciple.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

