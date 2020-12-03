'Broken But Beautiful Season 3': Sonia Rathee, Sidharth Shukla To Play Lead Roles; Watch

Putting all speculations to rest TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor finally revealed the lead pair of the romantic drama series Broken But Beautiful Season 3. Ekta shared a video on Instagram while introducing the characters Rumi Agastya which will be essayed by Sonia Rathee and actor Sidharth Shukla. The video showed the two while crooning to the famous track of the series Yeh Kya Hua as their faces get revelaed.

Broken But Beautiful 3 lead pair revealed

The video showed mug shots of the two while crooning to the song. At the end of the video, it read, "Filming begins soon." While captioning the video, Ekta wrote, "Broken But Beautiful season 3. This is for the happy pill!!!Every end leads to a new beginning and this one is close to all our. The journey begins today as we introduce to you, Rumi and Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story BrokenButBeautiful season 3 filming begin soon." Several fans of the show were quick enough to pour in their love for the lead pair. One of the users wrote, "Yeah Sidharth Shukla. damm super excited for this season." Another user wrote, "Excited to watch Sidharth Shukla on the screen." A third user chimed in and wrote, "got goosebumps while watching this." Another follower of the show wrote, "Wowww Sidharth Shukla is there. Hella Excited."

The teaser of the series was already out and fans were eagerly waiting to see their favorite series back on the screens. Producer Ekta Kapoor had earlier taken to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself and made some revelation about the series while celebrating Broken But Beautiful anniversary. Ekta had shared a video of herself grooving to the tunes of a famous track from the playlist of Broken But Beautiful, titled Yeh Kya Hua. In the video, she had also announced that she will be revealing the cast of the much-awaited third season of the web series, however, it further got delayed.

Meanwhile, leading lady Sonia Rathee is a production designer and actress, known for Night Encounters, 100: The Tribute, and The Rat. She is also the sister of actor Ankur Rathee who has starred in several web series like Four More Shots Please, Mission Over Mars, Hello Mini, and Made in Heaven. He played the role of Arjun in Four More Shots Please!.

For the unversed, Broken But Beautiful is a Hindi web-series which has director Santosh Singh at its helm while it is created by Ekta Kapoor. Both the seasons of the romance drama are available to stream on both Zee5 and Alt Balaji exclusively. Although many cast members from the original season were eliminated and new additions were introduced in Season 2 of Broken But Beautiful, Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi have played the lead pair in both the seasons.

