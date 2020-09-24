'Broken But Beautiful' Season 3 Cast: Will Shehnaaz Gill Star Alongside Siddharth Shukla?

Producer-director Ekta Kapoor recently announced the third instalment of her web series Broken But Beautiful. She took to her official social media handle to share the news and posted a short video which spoke about some incomplete love stories and broken hearts.

With the post, Ekta indicated that Broken But Beautiful season 3 will have a tragic side to the story. She even mentioned the lead characters, which include the tale of Rumi and Agastya. Here is all you need to know about Broken But Beautiful season 3 cast. Read on:

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla Won't Be Paired Opposite Shehnaaz Gill In 'Broken But Beautiful 3': Report

'Broken But Beautiful' Season 3 cast

The final cast of Broken But Beautiful season 3 has not been announced yet. But there are speculations that Bigg Boss 13 fame Siddharth Shukla is going to be roped in for the upcoming season. As per the reports of worldtoptrend, a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new series.

As soon as Ekta made the announcement, fans of Siddharth Shukla started expressing their excitement to see their favourite star on-screen. Many fans even expressed their wish to see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together in the new season. The hashtag 'Sidnaaz' is being used by fans of the duo pin the comments section of Ekta Kapoor's post. Take a look at the Ekta Kapoor's post and fan reactions to it below:

ALSO READ: 'Bigg Boss 14' To Have Jasmine Bhasin & South Beauty Nikki Tamboli In The House? See Pics

About 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

With the success of the first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful, Ekta is now all set to bring the third season soon on ALT Balaji. A few months ago, she announced the new season of the series and informed that the earlier cast of the show, Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, will not be recast in the upcoming season. She wrote, "Their story ends here without unnecessary twists”.

With her post, she even asked fans to suggest another pair for the same. And since then, SidNaaz had been trending in the comment section. However, the makers of the show are yet to finalise the leading lady who will star opposite the Bigg Boss winner, Sidharth Shukla.

Where to watch 'Broken But Beautiful 3'?

While the new season is yet to be aired, season 1 and 2 can be watched on ALT Balaji’s website and mobile app. Other well-known web series on ALT Balaji are Baarish, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Who’s Your Daddy, and many more.

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor Announces 'Broken But Beautiful' S3, Introduces Lead Characters Rumi & Agastya

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Thanks Fans For The Letter, Says 'Blessed To Have Such Sweet Fans In Life'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.