Ekta Kapoor To Introduce Fans To 'Broken But Beautiful S3' Cast On Show's 2nd Anniversary

The Zee5 and Alt Balaji Original Broken But Beautiful Season 1 will complete two successful years since its release on the streamer tomorrow as it originally premiered on November 27, 2018. Ahead of the show's anniversary, producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself and revealed that on the second anniversary of Broken But Beautiful, she will announce the cast of the much-awaited third season of the romance-drama web series. Both the seasons of the Ekta Kapoor show starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in lead roles.

Ekta grooves to a 'Broken But Beautiful' song to reveal S3 cast announcement date

Earlier today, i.e. November 26, 2020, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself grooving to the tunes of a famous track from the playlist of Broken But Beautiful, titled Yeh Kya Hua. Ekta Kapoor can be seen rejoicing in the video as the popular web series will complete two years from its release tomorrow. However, in addition to that, the much-talked-about third instalment of Broken But Beautiful is also coming soon as the cast details of Season 3 will be announced tomorrow on the occasion of the show's two-year anniversary.

Thus, sharing her video on Instagram, Ekta wrote, "#brokenbutbeautiful anniversary Tom n cast reveal !!! Feeling d feels #coldmess #brokenbutbeautiful (sic).

Check out Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post below:

For the unversed, Broken But Beautiful is a Hindi web-series which has director Santosh Singh at its helm while it is created by Ekta Kapoor. Both the seasons of the romance drama are available to stream on both Zee5 and Alt Balaji exclusively. Although many cast members from the original season were eliminated and new additions were introduced in Season 2 of Broken But Beautiful, Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi have played the lead pair in both the seasons.

Broken But Beautiful S2 premiered on the video-on-demand platforms this year on May 19 and now the upcoming season's details will also soon be revealed. However, Season 3 will be showcasing the story of Agastya and Rani, revealed S3's official teaser.

Watch 'Beautiful But Broken S3' teaser below:

