'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': The Jimmy Jabs Are Back With A Bang And They Are Better Than Ever!

The episode 4 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 saw the return of the Jimmy Jab Games. This time Charles Boyle becomes the host while Raymond Holt also participates in the games. Jake and Hitchcock make a bet that if Jake wins, Hitchcock will do his paperwork for a year while if Hitchcock wins, he will get Jake's car.

But be warned: TOIT SPOILERS AHEAD!

Here are some of the funniest moments from the episode:

Jake is nervous that he is growing up

The episode has multiple instances where Jake is told by Jeffords and Hitchcock that he is growing responsible. Hitchcock uses this to wager a bet with him. Jake then tries to prove that he is still childish and irresponsible. Amy asks him the reason behind the bet and Jake says that he is trying to be fun.

Rosa vs Holt

Raymond Holt is known for his competitive nature, which comes up again in this episode. He talks about how he has no competition and high chances to win against Debbie, Hitchcock, Scully, and Jake. Rosa then says that she is a competition and the two then compete.

Charles' Greatest Showman Moment

Charles Boyle gets to host the Jimmy Jabs this year as there is no Gina Linetti. Charles brings out his The Greatest Showman obsession. Boyle keeps performing in the middle of the games and also manages to change costumes, though no so subtly. He also encourages Debbie to bring out the singer within herself who, at the end of the episode, also gives a short performance.

West Coast, are you ready to jim and jabs? The new episode of #Brooklyn99 STARTS NOW! pic.twitter.com/yNVlTcZEyG — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 21, 2020

Here comes the twist!

Encouraged by Charles, Debbie is seen picking up some of the drug packages and guns. She puts all of this in a bag. The last scene is her walking away with these things from the precinct.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs on Comedy Central every Monday at 10 pm.

