'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's' Cast Share Their Favourite Sandwiches In Latest BTS Video; Watch

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is currently on its seventh season. Four episodes from the season have already aired. A BTS video of the cast of the show was shared by the official Twitter account, where they talk about how they like their sandwiches.

Here is the video shared on Twitter:

You can tell a lot about a person based on what they have in their sandwich. #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/SD3VEEpvIK — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 21, 2020

We first see Charles Boyle aka Joe Lo Truglio saying the words 'My Favourite Cold Cut Sandwich.' He likes salami, mustard, white bread, and maybe lettuce. Melissa Fumero, who plays the role of Amy Santiago in the show, says that she will go back to her New Jersey roots and says that her favourite sandwich would be an Italian sub. She lists down some ingredients like turkey, ham, shredded lettuce, oil, vinegar, and mayonnaise.

Next, we see Joel McKinnon Miller (Scully) who says that he has a bakery in his neighbourhood that makes great French rolls. He also says that he likes cheddar cheese with salami. Stephanie Beatriz, Rosa Diaz, goes with the vegan option and then advises everyone to try it as it is delicious. The new addition to the squad Debbie, played by Vanessa Bayer, says that she is fond of jerky sandwiches. Hitchcock, says that he loves Bologna sandwiches a lot. Terry Crews also shared his favourite sandwich, which is bologna, salami, ham, and cheese with Italian dressing.

As per the posts on Brooklyn Nine-Nine's official Twitter, the fourth episode will see the return of the Jimmy Jab Games. The Jimmy Jabs were played in the third episode of the second season. The games include some fun games using their office supplies and also a prize.

Source: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Instagram

