Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Andy Samberg Says 'Debbie Goes Crazy' As He Teases The Next Episode

Television News

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg posted a picture of Debbie along with the character of Rosa Diaz as he teases what might happen in the next episode.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is currently on its Season 7 of the series and its popularity is ever-increasing. The last episode saw a twist at the end as the new character Debbie Fogle, who was first shown to be loving and sweet, is seen stealing drug packets and guns from the precinct and walking away. Fans are highly anticipating how the secret of Debbie Fogle will unfold in the next episode.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Netizens Deal With 'broken Hearts' On The Debbie Fogle Twist

Andy Samberg teases Episode 5

Andy Samberg posted a picture on his Instagram that has created a great hype among the B99 fans. The picture shows Debbie Fogle aka Vanessa Bayer, holding a gun in her hand. Meanwhile, Stephanie Beatriz, who plays the role of Rosa Diaz on the show, is seen lying in a car's trunk. In the caption, Andy talked about how Debbie is going all crazy in the next episode.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) on

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': The Jimmy Jabs Are Back With A Bang And They Are Better Than Ever!

The official account of Brooklyn Nine-Nine commented on the post. They wrote, "Let's gooooooo". Stephanie Beatriz also said the picture was 'cute toots'.

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's' Cast Share Their Favourite Sandwiches In Latest BTS Video; Watch

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Instagram also shared a picture of Jake Peralta and Debbie Fogle on their Instagram. Fans have been posting theories about how Debbie did what she did because she wanted to find out the truth about her twin sister's murder. In the caption of the post, they have asked the fans if their theory about Debbie is correct. 

ALSO READ | From Harry Potter To Just Keep Swimming, Here Are Best Moments From Brooklyn Nine-Nine Ep3

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) on

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Gina Linetti Is The Right Combination Of Weirdness And Confidence

Image Source: The Lonely Island Instagram

 

 

