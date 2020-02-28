Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Andy Samberg Says 'Debbie Goes Crazy' As He Teases The Next Episode

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is currently on its Season 7 of the series and its popularity is ever-increasing. The last episode saw a twist at the end as the new character Debbie Fogle, who was first shown to be loving and sweet, is seen stealing drug packets and guns from the precinct and walking away. Fans are highly anticipating how the secret of Debbie Fogle will unfold in the next episode.

Andy Samberg teases Episode 5

Andy Samberg posted a picture on his Instagram that has created a great hype among the B99 fans. The picture shows Debbie Fogle aka Vanessa Bayer, holding a gun in her hand. Meanwhile, Stephanie Beatriz, who plays the role of Rosa Diaz on the show, is seen lying in a car's trunk. In the caption, Andy talked about how Debbie is going all crazy in the next episode.

The official account of Brooklyn Nine-Nine commented on the post. They wrote, "Let's gooooooo". Stephanie Beatriz also said the picture was 'cute toots'.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Instagram also shared a picture of Jake Peralta and Debbie Fogle on their Instagram. Fans have been posting theories about how Debbie did what she did because she wanted to find out the truth about her twin sister's murder. In the caption of the post, they have asked the fans if their theory about Debbie is correct.

Image Source: The Lonely Island Instagram

