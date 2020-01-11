The Debate
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 7 Trailer Is Finally Out! Watch It Here

Television News

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' has been through ups and downs. The long-awaited trailer for the season is out. Read to know about the season 7 trailer and more.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
brooklyn nine-nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is among the most popular sitcoms right now. Fans started demanding the show and soon after that NBC picked it up for its sixth season. It was released in January 2019. The shooting for the seventh season was going on. Now the trailer of season 7 is out. Read to know more

Also Read | Brooklyn Nine-Nine Renewed For Season 8 | Cast's Excitement Spills Over On Social Media

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 7 trailer

The trailer gives fresh footages and look into the show. It is a throwback to cop shows of the 1980s. It is relevant since Captain Holt has to go back to his early days as a patrolman after his opponent, Madeline Wuntch learned he only spent a month as a uniformed patrolman before becoming a detective.

Also Read | Brooklyn Nine-Nine Renewed For Season 8 | Fans Of The Show Rejoice

Fan reactions

Also Read | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 7 To Be Released On February 6

Also Read | Andy Samberg's Claim To Fame Besides The Hit Series 'Brooklyn Nine-nine'

The show cast features Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock, and Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully. During the shooting of season 7, the makers surprised the fans. The show has been renewed for the eighth season.

 

 

Published:
