'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 7 Trailer Is Finally Out! Watch It Here

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is among the most popular sitcoms right now. Fans started demanding the show and soon after that NBC picked it up for its sixth season. It was released in January 2019. The shooting for the seventh season was going on. Now the trailer of season 7 is out. Read to know more

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 7 trailer

The trailer gives fresh footages and look into the show. It is a throwback to cop shows of the 1980s. It is relevant since Captain Holt has to go back to his early days as a patrolman after his opponent, Madeline Wuntch learned he only spent a month as a uniformed patrolman before becoming a detective.

If you're doing crimes, you'll be doing time. 😎



Team up with #Brooklyn99 for Season 7, beginning February 6 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/ExcEQXIY7q — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) January 9, 2020

Fan reactions

We stan. This trailer is everything I needed. Thank you NBC for saving #Brooklyn99 you are amazing and deserve the world. I could cry pic.twitter.com/0n6gxnEJzY — Megan | 99 (@Kiralcoholic) January 10, 2020

that trailer is so creative can i get an amen for the amazing show you put out — bea (@angeIsweetener) January 9, 2020

OHMYGODOHMYGOD ITS EVERYTHING I'VE EVER DREAMED. SEASON 7 IS GONNA SLAP — kels ⎊ 1980s B99 (@langindustry) January 10, 2020

I love the fact ur promo team isnt afraid to take risks, this 80s vhs style works so well & i love it so much. I hope i can make promos/trailers as unique and creative as this in my future career 💓 — amy santiago ily (@nycbeckett) January 9, 2020

The show cast features Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock, and Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully. During the shooting of season 7, the makers surprised the fans. The show has been renewed for the eighth season.

