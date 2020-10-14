Case Registered Against Sapna Choudhary's Husband Veer Sahu For Breaching COVID Guidelines

A police complaint has been filed against Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary’s husband Veer Sahu on grounds of violating coronavirus guidelines. As reported by Amar Ujala, Veer allegedly picked a fight against a Facebook user over controversial comments. Things got so heated up that Veer indulged in gathering a crowd of almost 70 supporters at the platform of Meham Chowbi without prior notice or permission.

Complaint filed against Veer Sahu

It all began when a Facebook user began trolling Sapna Choudhary and her son online. The controversial comments invoked anger resulting in both the parties threatening each other. The outlet suggests that Veer Sahu reached at the spot with his supporters, however, upon watching cop cars, he and his supporters changed their way.

ALSO READ| Sapna Choudhary's Biography: What Is Her Husband's Name? All About Her Life & Career

Sapna Choudhary’s husband Veer Sahu is now accused of violating COVID-19 guidelines by indulging in gathering mobs without masks. It is also reported that the cops have also taken action against the 70 people who were assembled with Veer.

ALSO READ| Sapna Choudhary's Mother Talks About Daughter's Wedding And Baby; Read Details

The popular dancer and singer Sapna welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday, October 6. The news was confirmed by her husband Veer, who admitted through a Facebook video that he has now become a father. In a 26-minute long video, Veer revealed that he secretly tied the knot with the former Bigg Boss contestant.

ALSO READ| Sapna Choudhary's Massive Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless; Read Details

Hailing from Mahipalpur, Delhi, Sapna Choudhary began her career by joining an orchestra team and shot to fame with her multiple item numbers and viral song videos. She has made brief appearances in several Bollywood films like Nanu Ki Janu, Veere Ki Wedding and many more. Along with it, she has also starred as a contestant in one of the most controversial reality TV shows Bigg Boss season 11. She has also made a brief appearance in the hit daily soap like Lado – Virpur Ki Mardaani, which is the season 2 of the hit serial Naa Aana Iss Des Lado.

ALSO READ| Sapna Choudhary's Husband's Early Life, Career And Other Details

(Promo Pic Credit: Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.