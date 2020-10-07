Sapna Choudhary's Husband's Early Life, Career And Other Details

Popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary and husband Veer Sahu recently welcomed their baby boy. But this left many fans confused as most didn't even know that Sapna Choudhary was married to Veer Sahu. So who is Sapna Choudhary's husband and what is he well known for? Read ahead to know all details about Sapna Choudhary's husband.

Who is Sapna Choudhary's husband?

Sapna Choudhary's husband is Veer Sahu. Veer Sahu is a popular playback singer, stage artist, music composer, and lyricist. He is well known in the northern parts of India and has been an upcoming artist. Many media houses have reported that Veer Sahu is a very versatile artist and is also known as ‘the Babbu Mann of Haryana’.

Veer Sahu's Life

Veer Sahu was born in Madanheri village of Haryana. He started singing from a young age and was very interested in music. When he was in college, he gave many performances, which gained him recognition. A while later, he began his career in music and films. He was seen in movies like Rasook Aala Jaat, Thaddi Baddi and Khalnayak, which were all regional films. He is almost 28 years old now and was dating artist Sapna Choudhary for two years, as reported by Zen Tsu.

Sapna Choudhary's mother Neelam Choudhary recently revealed in an interview with Jagran that the two got married in January 2020. She also added that there was no big ceremony and the two opted for a court marriage. She mentioned that Veer's uncle had passed away at that time and that was the reason why the marriage was not made public then.

Veer Sahu is also very active on his Instagram. In his last post, fans can spot Veer on a horse. He is sporting a yellow shirt and blue pants. The caption is quite artistic as well. Take a look:

In another post, Veer can be spotted with a dog on a field. He is sporting a brown shirt and a pair of jeans. Take a look:

