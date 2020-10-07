Sapna Choudhary's Mother Talks About Daughter's Wedding And Baby; Read Details

Sapna Choudhary's mother Neelam Choudhary recently opened up about her daughter's wedding and about her baby boy in an interview with Jagran. She also revealed why the couple did not disclose their marriage details in public. Read ahead to know more about what Sapna Choudhary's mother Neelam Choudhary had to say on the matter.

Got married in January

In an interaction with Jagran, Sapna Choudhary's mother revealed that Sapna and husband Veer Sahu had gotten married back in January 2020. She also added that the couple had a court marriage and that there were no big celebrations. When asked why the couple hadn't come public, Sapna's mother mentioned that Veer's uncle had passed away at the same time and it didn't seem appropriate to reveal the details of the marriage back then.

Neelam Choudhary then talked a bit about how happy she was about the news that she had become a grandmother and added that both the mother and son were doing very well. She further added that they will soon celebrate the birth of her grandson.

About Sapna Choudhary's baby

Haryanvi dancer and singer recently gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Sunday. The news was quite shocking for fans as many did not know that Sapna Choudhary was even married. This made many fans raise questions regarding Sapna's personal life on social media. Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu haven't ever been photographed with each other or seen in public together. A while back, Sapna's husband Veer Sahu had come on Facebook live to clear the air.

He also talked a bit about how fans were asking why Sapna had not changed her last name. Veer mentioned - 'Is it right to interfere in this way in someone's personal life? We have married to our will, what do people mind this?' reported Amar Ujala. He also added that they were happy and doing well now. Sapna hasn't yet talked about her marriage or about her baby.

Promo Pic Credit: Sapna Choudhary's Instagram

